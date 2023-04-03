Author Fulan Al-Fulani’s New Book, "Seduced by the Dark Side," Details the Author’s Disastrous Cyberspace Adventure, Discovering the Dark Side of Online Dating
Recent release “Seduced by the Dark Side,” from Page Publishing author Fulan Al-Fulani, is about a seemingly blissful online relationship that had taken complete control of the author’s thought process. The individual the author had confided in turned out to be an unprincipled criminal eager to seize his financial assets greedily and mercilessly, and with no regard for him as a fellow human being.
New York, NY, April 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulan Al-Fulani, a middle-class divorced man in search of a prospective soul mate, has completed his new book, “Seduced by the Dark Side”: follows Jane, referred to by her chat handle and her alleged family attorney, who supplied the author with an array of pseudo-legal documents as means of siphoning his funds for transfer into his account. These two individuals gained the author’s confidence, exploiting his naiveté to perfection. By the time he realized what had happened, it was too late to turn back. The die had been irretrievably cast.
Fulan Al-Fulani writes, “Emotion had trumped intelligence and common sense; however, now I acquired a renewed respect for doubting third parties. This life lesson was one that I learned the hard way. In the aftermath, I concluded that the best and most feasible way to confront this undeniable catastrophe and recover from it would be to retell said catastrophe to a wide audience. My aim would be twofold: recover lost assets and alert other prospective victims of cybercrime.”
Published by Page Publishing, Fulan Al-Fulani’s compelling tale immerses readers in the author’s turmoil as they root for him to recover his sense of self amid this difficult time.
Readers who wish to experience this fascinating work can purchase “Seduced by the Dark Side” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
