Author Fulan Al-Fulani’s New Book, "Seduced by the Dark Side," Details the Author’s Disastrous Cyberspace Adventure, Discovering the Dark Side of Online Dating

Recent release “Seduced by the Dark Side,” from Page Publishing author Fulan Al-Fulani, is about a seemingly blissful online relationship that had taken complete control of the author’s thought process. The individual the author had confided in turned out to be an unprincipled criminal eager to seize his financial assets greedily and mercilessly, and with no regard for him as a fellow human being.