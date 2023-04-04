Author B.D.Doka’s New Book, “Epigraphic Synopsis: Albanian and the Illyrian-Pelasgian Thesis,” Provides Useful Analysis That Adds to the History of Linguistics
Recent release “Epigraphic Synopsis: Albanian and the Illyrian-Pelasgian Thesis,” from Page Publishing author B.D.Doka, refers to the Albanian-Illyrian language and provides an important assessment that “the Illyrians, Thraks, and Phrygians speak the same tongue and belong to the same linguistic trunk.”
Bronx, NY, April 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- B.D.Doka, who has indirectly reconstructed the past of some ancient civilizations masterfully by using facts and multidimensional analysis from humanities sciences, has completed the new book, “Epigraphic Synopsis: Albanian and the Illyrian-Pelasgian Thesis”: an intriguing academic work that offers useful insight on the linguistic history of the Illyrians, Thraks, and Phrygians.
Author B.D.Doka writes, “The inscriptions to be displayed in this material can be called, without hesitation, monuments of epigraphy science because these searches on those inscriptions have a history of over fifty years and ceaseless attempts to find their solution of many prestigious academies in the region and the world that have so far only been attempted without providing the final solution.”
Published by Page Publishing, B.D.Doka’s intriguing work presents this information in an engaging, easy-to-follow way.
Readers who wish to experience this informative work can purchase "Epigraphic Synopsis: Albanian and the Illyrian-Pelasgian Thesis" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
