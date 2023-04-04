Author B.D.Doka’s New Book, “Epigraphic Synopsis: Albanian and the Illyrian-Pelasgian Thesis,” Provides Useful Analysis That Adds to the History of Linguistics

Recent release “Epigraphic Synopsis: Albanian and the Illyrian-Pelasgian Thesis,” from Page Publishing author B.D.Doka, refers to the Albanian-Illyrian language and provides an important assessment that “the Illyrians, Thraks, and Phrygians speak the same tongue and belong to the same linguistic trunk.”