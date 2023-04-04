Mary Sotzen’s New Book, "Story Starters," Was Created to Inspire Imagination, and the Illustrations Are a Starting Point to Inspire the Viewer to Create a Story
Recent release “Story Starters," from Page Publishing author Mary Sotzen, uses illustrations that could be taking place at the beginning, the middle, or the end, but the story is up to the viewer to put together.
Prescott Valley, AZ, April 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mary Sotzen, who is an avid drawer and painter, has completed her new book, “Story Starters": a beautifully illustrated work that came to fruition when the author woke up in the middle of the night and quickly wrote down the few catchphrases that were circling around in her mind, later she was inspired to illustrate them.
Sotzen writes, “Let your imagination soar and see where you can go. When creating the images, I started with a catchphrase that was the jumping-off place. I have included some catchphrases, but you should ignore the ones provided—those are just where the images came from in my imagination. Your story will be better. Just relax, and let your imagination fly. There are no rules, there are no expectations, there is no limit.”
Published by Page Publishing, Mary Sotzen’s intriguing book creates a story that will capture the imagination of the audience.
This is a short book, but it is only meant to get readers started. The illustrations encourages readers to be creative and imagine what is happening, what happened before, and what will happen after. Each time the story will be different.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring book can purchase “Story Starters" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Sotzen writes, “Let your imagination soar and see where you can go. When creating the images, I started with a catchphrase that was the jumping-off place. I have included some catchphrases, but you should ignore the ones provided—those are just where the images came from in my imagination. Your story will be better. Just relax, and let your imagination fly. There are no rules, there are no expectations, there is no limit.”
Published by Page Publishing, Mary Sotzen’s intriguing book creates a story that will capture the imagination of the audience.
This is a short book, but it is only meant to get readers started. The illustrations encourages readers to be creative and imagine what is happening, what happened before, and what will happen after. Each time the story will be different.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring book can purchase “Story Starters" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories