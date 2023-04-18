Florida Association of ACOs Announces Accelerator Program
LAUNCH by FLAACOs will connect early-phase companies with successful ACOs, value-based care organizations, and investors.
Saint Johns, FL, April 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Florida Association of Accountable Care Organizations (FLAACOs), the premier professional organization for Accountable Care Organizations and value-based healthcare leaders throughout Florida, is pleased to announce LAUNCH by FLAACOs, a new subsidiary that will support innovative healthcare companies as they aspire to collaborate with accountable care organizations and work within the value-based care framework.
Frequently, start-up companies with ground-breaking technology and valuable services are unable to break into the healthcare arena. This is often due to a lack of marketing and workflow challenges. LAUNCH will provide these best-in-class organizations the support and tools required to break through these and other barriers. Companies that become members of LAUNCH will have comprehensive access to the vast network that the expansive FLAACOs membership provides.
“Healthcare delivery already requires a host of applications and systems (EHR, Pop Health, RPM, EPROs),” FLAACOs Founder and CEO Nicole Bradberry notes. “Building great technology is essential to being a successful industry partner, but it is just the starting point. Understanding how to integrate new technologies with healthcare delivery systems in terms of their workflows and business structure is critical for ultimate success.”
LAUNCH will partner with member start-up companies and connect them with some of the nation’s most successful ACOs, as well as a portfolio of potential investors – including VC funds and strategics.
Participation in LAUNCH is voluntary, but not automatic. Even prior to its public announcement, LAUNCH has already received considerable interest. Initially, LAUNCH will only accept a handful of organizations believed to be best-suited to support ACOs and value-based healthcare delivery. LAUNCH will conduct thorough due diligence on interested companies to ensure their products, technologies and/or services are relevant, beneficial, and not burdensome to the established FLAACOs membership-base.
LAUNCH is currently organizing an investment advisory committee to help vet companies. Individuals and companies interested in LAUNCH should contact Brian Kern at bkern@launchbyflaacos.com.
About FLAACOs
Florida Association of ACOs (FLAACOs) is a professional organization for accountable care organizations and healthcare leaders throughout Florida and beyond. The association brings organizations together and drives providers to work together to increase the quality of care delivered to patients while significantly lowering medical costs overall.
Frequently, start-up companies with ground-breaking technology and valuable services are unable to break into the healthcare arena. This is often due to a lack of marketing and workflow challenges. LAUNCH will provide these best-in-class organizations the support and tools required to break through these and other barriers. Companies that become members of LAUNCH will have comprehensive access to the vast network that the expansive FLAACOs membership provides.
“Healthcare delivery already requires a host of applications and systems (EHR, Pop Health, RPM, EPROs),” FLAACOs Founder and CEO Nicole Bradberry notes. “Building great technology is essential to being a successful industry partner, but it is just the starting point. Understanding how to integrate new technologies with healthcare delivery systems in terms of their workflows and business structure is critical for ultimate success.”
LAUNCH will partner with member start-up companies and connect them with some of the nation’s most successful ACOs, as well as a portfolio of potential investors – including VC funds and strategics.
Participation in LAUNCH is voluntary, but not automatic. Even prior to its public announcement, LAUNCH has already received considerable interest. Initially, LAUNCH will only accept a handful of organizations believed to be best-suited to support ACOs and value-based healthcare delivery. LAUNCH will conduct thorough due diligence on interested companies to ensure their products, technologies and/or services are relevant, beneficial, and not burdensome to the established FLAACOs membership-base.
LAUNCH is currently organizing an investment advisory committee to help vet companies. Individuals and companies interested in LAUNCH should contact Brian Kern at bkern@launchbyflaacos.com.
About FLAACOs
Florida Association of ACOs (FLAACOs) is a professional organization for accountable care organizations and healthcare leaders throughout Florida and beyond. The association brings organizations together and drives providers to work together to increase the quality of care delivered to patients while significantly lowering medical costs overall.
Contact
LAUNCH by FLAACOsContact
Kristi R. Stovall
904-878-0330
https://www.LAUNCHbyFLAACOs.com
Kristi R. Stovall
904-878-0330
https://www.LAUNCHbyFLAACOs.com
Categories