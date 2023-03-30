Evan Pedone Ranked First Among Real Estate Professionals in Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach
Local Advisor Recognized for Outstanding Production in 2022
Madeira Beach, FL, March 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach announced that Evan Pedone is the recipient of three Top Producing Advisor Awards, which are presented to Engel & Völkers advisors who achieved the highest number of listings and sales volume within the shop in the calendar year 2022.
“Evan Pedone exemplifies what it means to be a true real estate leader. He sets an unprecedented standard of service, which is evident by this outstanding accomplishment,” said Cherie Pattishall, license partner, Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach.
Evan Pedone placed first in the overall number of listings, overall sales volume and highest number of sales with buyers.
“It’s with great passion that I guide my clients as they embark on buying or selling a home. I am truly proud and honored to be recognized as a leading real estate professional,” said Pedone. “My strategy for success has always been to provide tailored service that exceeds our clients’ expectations. This, backed by the strength of the Engel & Völkers brand, creates a powerful force that continues to help me reach new levels.”
About Engel & Völkers
Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today’s savvy homeowner. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 280 shop locations with more than 6,300 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand’s global network of over 16,000 real estate professionals in 32 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate and yachting. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs, and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings, and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit evrealestate.com.
For further information please contact:
Evan Pedone, Real Estate Advisor
Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach
727-459-5543
evan.pedone@evrealestate.com
Contact
Evan and Ashley Pedone
727-459-5543
www.evanandash.com
