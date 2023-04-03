Billy Hatfield’s Newly Released "When He Sends His Angels" is a Concise and Inspiring Collection of Personal Stories
“When He Sends His Angels: These Stories I Tell You Are True: The Amazing Life of Billy Hatfield,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Billy Hatfield, is an engaging look into the author’s personal and spiritual experiences.
Pawnee, OK, April 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “When He Sends His Angels: These Stories I Tell You Are True: The Amazing Life of Billy Hatfield”: a potent reminder of God’s hand upon our lives. “When He Sends His Angels: These Stories I Tell You Are True: The Amazing Life of Billy Hatfield” is the creation of published author Billy Hatfield.
Hatfield shares, “I thought for sure what God was putting me through was building my faith: the voice telling me to drop down and roll up in a small ball so that the giant bird wouldn’t eat me, being in the cave with the giant fish, no telling how long I was underwater—these stories are all true. Isn’t it something how every time you read the Bible through, you get something new out of it, and God’s timing is perfect timing, and that’s how I got my faith.
“I thought God was building up my faith, but Romans 10:17 says, 'So faith comes from hearing, and hearing by the word of Christ.'
“Faith does not come by praying for it, fasting for it, or having someone lay hands on you to bestow it. It only comes from hearing God’s word, and I think once you hear it, you still must make a decision to believe it; Yes, I believe every word of God.
“PS. And I know God can give faith however He wants to.
“And I’m only telling what I’ve seen and what I’ve heard. Amen.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Billy Hatfield’s new book will inspire and encourage readers to seek God in each day.
Hatfield shares in hope of encouraging others to be obedient and thankful to God as well as to share his testimony of the unexpected divine intervention that saved his life.
Consumers can purchase “When He Sends His Angels: These Stories I Tell You Are True: The Amazing Life of Billy Hatfield” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “When He Sends His Angels: These Stories I Tell You Are True: The Amazing Life of Billy Hatfield,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
