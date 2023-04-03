Yvette Rush’s Newly Released "D. J.’s Adventures: an Angel Baby" is a Sweet Story of Brothers with a Special Connection
“D. J.’s Adventures: An Angel Baby,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Yvette Rush, is an inspiring narrative that encourages biological children to understand they hold as much value as a foster child.
Omaha, NE, April 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “D. J.’s Adventures: An Angel Baby”: a heartwarming story of the family bond. “D. J.’s Adventures: An Angel Baby” is the creation of published author Yvette Rush, a mother of four boys, three of whom came to her via the foster care system. As a single female raising children who have been removed from their biological parents, she made an extra effort to provide stability and consistency while being mindful of their emotional well-being.
Rush shares, “Each year, hundreds of children enter into the foster-care system for reasons beyond their control. The removal of these children from their natural home can be quite devastating for them. They have an array of feelings and emotions, from being scared of the unknown to being concerned about their biological parents, to adjusting to unfamiliar surroundings and new individuals.
“But what about the children who already reside in the home prior to the arrival of the foster child? Oftentimes, when adults take in foster kids, they have children of their own, or there are other permanent children living there. The introduction of new kids can be a hard adjustment not only for the foster kids entering the home but also for the biological children of foster parents.
“This book is one of a series of books about the interaction between foster kids and the original children of the household but is told from the perspective of the biological child. Each book introduces a different dilemma, situation, or challenge that a biological child may encounter in dealing with a foster child who has entered their home.
“The flip side of the book presents the same situation and what the conversation may look like between the parent and the biological child. It offers some sort of resolution and attempts to give an explanation for the initial problem or behavior that a biological child may be experiencing. So much focus is often given to foster children entering to the system that the feelings and experiences of the biological or permanent child are many times overlooked. It is the hope of the author to offer a stepping-stone to begin a dialogue and help with the everyday challenges of foster families.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Yvette Rush’s new book shares an uplifting story that will help foster families explore important family dynamics.
Consumers can purchase “D. J.’s Adventures: An Angel Baby” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “D. J.’s Adventures: An Angel Baby,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
