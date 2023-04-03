Grammy B’s Newly Released "The Clubhouse" is an Enjoyable Juvenile Fiction That Encourages Community Involvement.
“The Clubhouse,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Grammy B, is a vibrant celebration of faith, family, and helping others as eight young cousins find opportunities to serve others while enjoying adventure in their grandparents’ backyard.
King George, VA, April 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Clubhouse”: a delightful and family-focused narrative. “The Clubhouse” is the creation of published author Grammy B, a proud wife, mother, and grandmother.
Grammy B shares, “Eight cousins have the time of their lives as they play and go on many adventures headquartered from the clubhouse they built in their grandparents’ backyard. Coming from families with strong Christian faith, all eight cousins share a love of helping others and serving in their community. These tiny, modern-day philanthropists set out in different ways to help friends and neighbors in need.
“Along the way, they discover that there are many unmet needs right in their own backyards. They set out on a mission to make things better. One day, it may be delivering meals, and on another day, it may be mowing lawns. The boys might decide to fish with the elderly gentlemen at the old watering hole while the girls help the elderly ladies keep a suave and sleek hairstyle.
“As time passes, their families become invigorated with a new desire to serve God themselves and end up helping the kids find activities and jobs based on community needs. Together, these kids spread love, joy, and kindness to rejuvenate tired, weary, and lonely souls. Join these special kids as they breathe new life into their grandparents’ neighborhood and learn lessons along the way about being a servant and representing Jesus in their community.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Grammy B’s new book will delight and entertain while readers adventure within a loving community.
Consumers can purchase “The Clubhouse” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Clubhouse,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
