Ethan J. Mensch’s Newly Released "Nana’s BIG Hugs" is a Heartfelt Celebration of a Grandmother’s Love and Faith in the Lord
“Nana’s BIG Hugs,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ethan J. Mensch, is a charming juvenile fiction that brings readers an engaging message of the simplest acts can be a catalyst to aid others in finding God.
Paducah, KY, April 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Nana’s BIG Hugs”: a delightful narrative best shared with the whole family. “Nana’s BIG Hugs” is the creation of published author Ethan J. Mensch.
Mensch shares, “'Nana’s BIG Hugs' is about showing everyone that the love of the Lord is all around you and that it can be shared and spoken about with the simplest of things, even something as simple as a hug.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ethan J. Mensch’s new book will delight readers of any age as they consider the powerful message within and enjoy the lighthearted positivity of an uplifting narrative.
Mensch shares a heartwarming tale paired with delightful imagery in hope of inspiring upcoming believers in their journey of faith.
Consumers can purchase “Nana’s BIG Hugs” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Nana’s BIG Hugs,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Mensch shares, “'Nana’s BIG Hugs' is about showing everyone that the love of the Lord is all around you and that it can be shared and spoken about with the simplest of things, even something as simple as a hug.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ethan J. Mensch’s new book will delight readers of any age as they consider the powerful message within and enjoy the lighthearted positivity of an uplifting narrative.
Mensch shares a heartwarming tale paired with delightful imagery in hope of inspiring upcoming believers in their journey of faith.
Consumers can purchase “Nana’s BIG Hugs” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Nana’s BIG Hugs,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories