Michael Barry’s Newly Released "Two Miracles" is a Deeply Touching Story of a Family’s Experience with Divine Intervention
“Two Miracles,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Barry, brings readers a personal look into the author’s experiences with witnessing unexplainable occurrences during life-changing events.
Bronx, NY, April 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Two Miracles”: a compelling spiritual memoir. “Two Miracles” is the creation of published author Michael Barry, a proud husband and father of six.
Barry shares, “'Fear nothing. I am always with you.' Jesus Christ walks among us day and night, performing miracles big and small. Keep your minds and hearts open, and you will see. This is a true story about just two of the many miracles he performs each day.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Barry’s new book takes readers to the heart of a father’s prayers as a tale of two miraculous events unfolds.
Barry shares in hope of encouraging others to keep the faith during times of hardship and uncertainty as he shares a profound experience.
Consumers can purchase “Two Miracles” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Two Miracles,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
