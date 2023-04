Michael Barry’s Newly Released "Two Miracles" is a Deeply Touching Story of a Family’s Experience with Divine Intervention

Bronx, NY, April 03, 2023 --( PR.com )-- “Two Miracles”: a compelling spiritual memoir. “Two Miracles” is the creation of published author Michael Barry, a proud husband and father of six.Barry shares, “'Fear nothing. I am always with you.' Jesus Christ walks among us day and night, performing miracles big and small. Keep your minds and hearts open, and you will see. This is a true story about just two of the many miracles he performs each day.”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Barry’s new book takes readers to the heart of a father’s prayers as a tale of two miraculous events unfolds.Barry shares in hope of encouraging others to keep the faith during times of hardship and uncertainty as he shares a profound experience.Consumers can purchase “Two Miracles” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “Two Miracles,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.