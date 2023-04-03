Dr. Kurus Jamison’s Newly Released "Whoredom in Zion" is a Concise Discussion of the Challenges Limiting the Modern Church
“Whoredom in Zion,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Kurus Jamison, is a thought-provoking and impactful discussion shared through direct commentary that will challenge the current path of the church.
Columbus, MS, April 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Whoredom in Zion”: a potent clarion call that will challenge and inspire. “Whoredom in Zion” is the creation of published author Dr. Kurus Jamison, a proud father who currently serves as assistant pastor at Maranatha Faith Center Church. Dr. Kurus Jamison also served as an educator for the past eighteen years in various capacities. He served as a school counselor as well as a school principal during his years of service in education. Dr. Jamison has matriculated through a number of college degrees, including a doctoral degree in educational leadership, an educational specialist degree in educational administration, a master’s degree in school counseling, and a bachelor’s degree in sociology.
Dr. Jamison shares, “This book is a quick read designed to address some of the hindrances that are preventing the church from experiencing the power of God. Anyone interested in experiencing the total manifestation of the power of God in the church should read this book. This book unveils hidden truths while sounding the alarm to awaken the saints out of spiritual slumber.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Kurus Jamison’s new book shares an earnest hope for the future of the church and a deep concern for the current trajectory.
