Amanda Williams’s Newly Released "Activating the Holy Spirit" is an Interactive Opportunity to Develop One’s Prayer Skills
“Activating the Holy Spirit: Transformational Prayers That Will Turn Your Life from Ordinary to Extraordinary in 10 Days,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Amanda Williams, provides readers with a compelling resource for proactive acts of faith that can lead to positive change.
Amarillo, TX, April 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Activating the Holy Spirit: Transformational Prayers That Will Turn Your Life from Ordinary to Extraordinary in 10 Days”: a helpful message of God’s welcoming spirit. “Activating the Holy Spirit: Transformational Prayers That Will Turn Your Life from Ordinary to Extraordinary in 10 Days” is the creation of published author Amanda Williams, the founder of Faith Aligned where she hosts a talk show with personal testimonies of other faithful women. She has spoken for many Christian platforms, churches, and small groups. To find out more, visit faithaligned.org and register for email updates and blog posts.
Williams shares, “Activating the Holy Spirit is a book that will awaken you to the presence of the Lord in your life. This book will carry you through a ten-day transformation process that allows and opens the door for the spirit to be turned on and how to use the spirit to guide you even in the darkest moments of life. The book informs the reader of daily call-to-action steps to take allowing the reader to invite the Lord into your day and to walk with you through the storm. I hope that this book will uplift and enhance the faith and spirit within you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amanda Williams’s new book offers engaging prayers and journaling resources that can empower and inspire.
Williams shares in hopes of helping others to develop their connection with their spiritual selves through active acts of faith.
Consumers can purchase “Activating the Holy Spirit: Transformational Prayers That Will Turn Your Life from Ordinary to Extraordinary in 10 Days” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Activating the Holy Spirit: Transformational Prayers That Will Turn Your Life from Ordinary to Extraordinary in 10 Days,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
