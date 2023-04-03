Sandra Shook’s Newly Released "Don’t Say a Word" is a Heart-Stopping Tale of Survival and Determination
“Don’t Say a Word,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sandra Shook, is an emotionally charged story of abuse as seen through the eyes of a young girl caught up in the unfortunate consequences of adult decisions.
Amarillo, TX, April 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Don’t Say a Word”: a potent reminder of the far-reaching effects of abuse. “Don’t Say a Word” is the creation of published author Sandra Shook, a loving wife and mother who was born in Texas.
Shook shares, “Shelly Parker’s life of trauma and abuse was all she knew. Her dream world was her means of escaping. Beth Parker, her mother, stayed with Curt, her husband, out of fear. His threats of taking Shelly and Beth never seeing her again to destroying her parents’ farm were constant.
“Shelly loved her gramma and the safety in her arms as she prayed, but those times were not enough. It was easier when Curt worked in Chicago until he bought the house out in the country and moved Henry, his dad, in to watch Beth’s every move.
“The final blow started with the attack on Shelly, followed by Beth and ending with his dad. Henry told Beth to call her friend Helen to help get her and the kids out. With the help of dear friends, they hid out until Shelly became sick again. Curt found them! With police sirens in the background and Beth lying on the ground unconscious, fear had taken another turn. Shelly questioned, Will we ever be safe again?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sandra Shook’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers root for a young woman’s healing and strength.
Shook delivers a second impactful narrative within the pages of her most recent, poignant work.
Consumers can purchase “Don’t Say a Word” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Don’t Say a Word,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
