James Denning’s Newly Released "The Lord of Egypt" is a Compelling Story of Unexpected Imbalances of Power and a Shocking Civil War
“The Lord of Egypt,” from Christian Faith Publishing author James Denning, is a fascinating window into the past that presents a Christian legend unlike anything the modern world is familiar with.
Caledonia, MS, April 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Lord of Egypt”: a translation of an ancient scroll detailing the legend of Al-Nasrani. “The Lord of Egypt” is the creation of published author James Denning. Redeemed by the blood of Jesus, James is a son of the Old South as well as a lover of history from Creation to Kingdom Come. James Denning loves reading, writing, and running. He is a docent at an historic antebellum mansion in West Point, Mississippi. He holds a BA and a M.Ed. in History from Delta State University. He lives in Caledonia, Mississippi.
Denning shares, “In a dream, Maria sees her husband, Lord Al-Nasrani, sitting astride his steed, a sword raised in hand. Behind him, the men of his gallant army, the soldiers of Al-Mansura, stand in line, spears at the ready. Before him a great furious enemy host charges toward his line. Suddenly, a flight of arrows from their ranks descends on him. It is civil war, Sayf Al-Din battling his nephews for mastery of the great Ayyubid empire. Leaving children and emirate behind in the hands of his faithful wife, Henri Al-Nasrani, the Christian Amr, journeys into the very heart of war to honor his oath to Sayf Al-Din to determine who shall be the Lord of Egypt. This is the second installment in the Chronicles of Al-Nasrani.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James Denning’s new book presents the second scroll secreted away many years ago and rescued in honor of the history held within.
Consumers can purchase “The Lord of Egypt” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Lord of Egypt,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
