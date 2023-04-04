Chuck Angel’s Newly Released "Fab 5" is an Exciting Tale of Superheroes on a Mission to Protect the Natural World
“Fab 5,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Chuck Angel, is an engaging action-packed adventure that takes readers on a journey across the world to protect endangered species and natural habitats.
New York, NY, April 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Fab 5”: a creative juvenile fiction that encourages respect for nature. “Fab 5” is the creation of published author Chuck Angel, a native of Cleveland, Ohio, who retired from the steel industry after thirty-seven years.
Chuck Angel shares, “Okay, parents and children, let me introduce the Fab 5.
“Imagine a world free of all crime and corruption, animal neglect, poaching, cruelty, and abuse. If you can believe in the Fab 5 forever, then it can be yours.
“The Fab 5 is a short story book with plenty of excitement. It is about five boys who hang out together in a small town in Ohio. When these boys are called to duty, they turn into the Fab 5. They go into the transformer box and are transformed, receiving only one power to make a difference. The Fab 5 are able to ride their bikes in the sky at 250 miles an hour. It is their duty to fight and save all the animals and protect the environment for the whole world.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chuck Angel’s new book encourages readers to be environmentally conscious through a creative fictional tale.
Chuck Angel shares in hopes of offering young readers an enjoyable narrative that empowers future conservationists.
Consumers can purchase “Fab 5” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Fab 5,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories