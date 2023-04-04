Author Bob Dombrowski’s New Book, “1969: Music, the Draft, and a GTO,” Follows a Group of Friends as They Witness a Shift in American Culture & History in the Making
Recent release “1969: Music, the Draft, and a GTO,” from Page Publishing author Bob Dombrowski, centers around the seismic cultural movements and historic events that defined 1969 as one of the most remarkable years in American history, highlighting these incredible moments through the naive and carefree eyes of a group of American youths.
Osprey, FL, April 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bob Dombrowski, a veteran of the navy reserves and former firefighter, has completed his new book, “1969: Music, the Draft, and a GTO”: a fascinating tale that follows a young boy named Cas as he and his friends navigate life while growing up in America during the final year of the 1960s.
Born and raised in the city of Detroit, author Bob Dombrowski worked for thirty-eight years as a Detroit Firefighter, retiring after achieving the title of senior chief. Along with his wife, Linda, Bob has raised three sons, and he and Linda now have five grandchildren. When not writing, Bob enjoys reading the classics, riding around in his T-Bird, and drinking his evening cocktails where his vodka martinis are legendary. Since retiring, Bob has become a snowbird, splitting his time between Michigan and Florida.
“The year that changed history…1969 was a pivotal year for America and its youth—from drag-racing greasers to pot-smoking hippies and everyone else in between,” writes Dombrowski. “This book takes you through that crazy time as a young kid from Detroit, Casmir Novak, and his friends navigate through the year’s historic events, including the Vietnam War, Woodstock, landing on the moon, the Mets World Series, and so much more. And maybe, more importantly, find out whether a Pontiac GTO can beat a Plymouth GTX in one of the many drag races across the Motor City.
“Baby boomers and millennials alike will enjoy going back to a time when life went from simple to extreme, rich with details of an era that shaped both a nation and the automotive capital of the world. So jump in, buckle up, and hang on for a great ride through America’s last days of innocence.”
Published by Page Publishing, Bob Dombrowski’s stirring tale draws inspiration from the author’s own experiences while growing up in Detroit and will transport readers to a bygone era of American life. Expertly paced and heartfelt, Dombrowski deftly blends his wit and humor with the perfect amount of nostalgia in a character-driven journey that is sure to stay with readers long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “1969: Music, the Draft, and a GTO” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Born and raised in the city of Detroit, author Bob Dombrowski worked for thirty-eight years as a Detroit Firefighter, retiring after achieving the title of senior chief. Along with his wife, Linda, Bob has raised three sons, and he and Linda now have five grandchildren. When not writing, Bob enjoys reading the classics, riding around in his T-Bird, and drinking his evening cocktails where his vodka martinis are legendary. Since retiring, Bob has become a snowbird, splitting his time between Michigan and Florida.
“The year that changed history…1969 was a pivotal year for America and its youth—from drag-racing greasers to pot-smoking hippies and everyone else in between,” writes Dombrowski. “This book takes you through that crazy time as a young kid from Detroit, Casmir Novak, and his friends navigate through the year’s historic events, including the Vietnam War, Woodstock, landing on the moon, the Mets World Series, and so much more. And maybe, more importantly, find out whether a Pontiac GTO can beat a Plymouth GTX in one of the many drag races across the Motor City.
“Baby boomers and millennials alike will enjoy going back to a time when life went from simple to extreme, rich with details of an era that shaped both a nation and the automotive capital of the world. So jump in, buckle up, and hang on for a great ride through America’s last days of innocence.”
Published by Page Publishing, Bob Dombrowski’s stirring tale draws inspiration from the author’s own experiences while growing up in Detroit and will transport readers to a bygone era of American life. Expertly paced and heartfelt, Dombrowski deftly blends his wit and humor with the perfect amount of nostalgia in a character-driven journey that is sure to stay with readers long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “1969: Music, the Draft, and a GTO” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories