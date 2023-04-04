Author Bob Dombrowski’s New Book, “1969: Music, the Draft, and a GTO,” Follows a Group of Friends as They Witness a Shift in American Culture & History in the Making

Recent release “1969: Music, the Draft, and a GTO,” from Page Publishing author Bob Dombrowski, centers around the seismic cultural movements and historic events that defined 1969 as one of the most remarkable years in American history, highlighting these incredible moments through the naive and carefree eyes of a group of American youths.