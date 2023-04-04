TR Thomas’s New Book, “The United Nations of My Favorite Theme Park,” is a Light-Hearted Memoir That Looks at the Years the Author Spent Working at Disneyland
Recent release “The United Nations of My Favorite Theme Park,” from Page Publishing author TR Thomas, is a compilation of adventures from the author’s exciting time working his way through college at Disneyland.
Prescott, AZ, April 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- TR Thomas, a CSUF graduate and former Disneyland worker, has completed his new book, “The United Nations of My Favorite Theme Park”: a collection of cherished memories from the author’s time working at Disneyland.
Thomas writes, “The title of this book is very appropriate because of the nature of the many guests encountered over the years working there. Every wide-eyed visitor was as important as the great group of employees that shared the experiences of day-to-day tutorials. Over time, the park became a special gathering of representatives from various parts of the world and provided an education comparable to what was achieved scholastically. The memories were such that these many years later, they are as vibrant as ever—and I just had to share.”
Published by Page Publishing, TR Thomas’s fascinating tale catalogues his time spent working at Disneyland. Thomas recounts all the exiting adventures he experienced while working his way through college. He brings readers into a world that isn’t easily accessible to the public. His intimate knowledge of the park allows readers to feel personally connected to Disneyland.
Thomas takes readers through a heart-felt journey of the time spent at his favorite theme park. He shares memories and photos of the most formative time of his life. This magical journey is captured within Thomas’s straightforward writing style, ensuring enjoyment for readers of all ages. By the end of the book, readers will see just why Thomas loves Disneyland so much.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “The United Nations of My Favorite Theme Park” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
