Author Allen Proctor’s New Book "Wealth, Love, and Lust" is a Riveting Story of Dynasty & the Vagaries of Life for Two Wealthy Families Whose Destinies Are Intertwined

Recent release “Wealth, Love, and Lust,” from Page Publishing author Allen Proctor, is an engaging story introducing the Chancellor and Montgomery families, who built their fortunes on opposite coasts over several generations yet were inexorably drawn together by stunning twists of fate.