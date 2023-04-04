Author Allen Proctor’s New Book "Wealth, Love, and Lust" is a Riveting Story of Dynasty & the Vagaries of Life for Two Wealthy Families Whose Destinies Are Intertwined
Recent release “Wealth, Love, and Lust,” from Page Publishing author Allen Proctor, is an engaging story introducing the Chancellor and Montgomery families, who built their fortunes on opposite coasts over several generations yet were inexorably drawn together by stunning twists of fate.
New York, NY, April 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Allen Proctor, a well-traveled writer presently making his home in Alaska, has completed his new book, “Wealth, Love, and Lust”: a compelling drama that keeps the pages turning until its satisfying conclusion.
The author writes, “Great wealth was brought to be over many decades, and thus the saying of old money has good reason. This story tells about wealth for a new generation and what it has given to a few families. The wealth in this story has brought good and happiness and love. For one family, it has also brought tragedy, but often where there is tragedy, there is also healing and new love. For years, a perfect love is all a person could ask for, but then in a moment of lust and passion, it can all go away. New love can happen, and for some, it can end, and so can their life.”
Published by Page Publishing, Allen Proctor’s engrossing book is an excellent choice for avid fiction readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Wealth, Love, and Lust” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author writes, “Great wealth was brought to be over many decades, and thus the saying of old money has good reason. This story tells about wealth for a new generation and what it has given to a few families. The wealth in this story has brought good and happiness and love. For one family, it has also brought tragedy, but often where there is tragedy, there is also healing and new love. For years, a perfect love is all a person could ask for, but then in a moment of lust and passion, it can all go away. New love can happen, and for some, it can end, and so can their life.”
Published by Page Publishing, Allen Proctor’s engrossing book is an excellent choice for avid fiction readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Wealth, Love, and Lust” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories