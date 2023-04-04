Author Lorretta Thompson’s New Book, "Kricket’s Adventures," is the Story of the First Five Years of Her Daughter’s Life and the Wonderful Adventures They Had Together
Recent release “Kricket’s Adventures,” from Covenant Books author Lorretta Thompson, is a compilation of adventures meant to be read to younger children or to be read by an older child. The story includes humorous anecdotes from real life.
Magnolia, TX, April 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lorretta Thompson, a mother of four, whose life has been full of her own adventures, has completed her new book, “Kricket’s Adventures”: a charming collection of stories from her own daughter’s life as a young child.
Lorretta writes, “Lorretta’s life has been one big adventure after another. Lorretta Cutler Thompson is the mother of four. Each one had different types of adventures in life. Life was very busy until the birth of Kricket; the older children went to school and were more responsible for themselves. Kricket is Lorretta’s third child. At Kricket’s birth, Lorretta realized her time with Kricket was extra special, and she started journaling twice a day for five years about the adventures of Kricket. So much of the journaling included raising her family. Kricket is now a mother herself, having adventures with her own children. However, we think none of them will compare to Kricket’s adventures.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Thompson’s new book takes readers back to a simple time full of childhood wonder.
Readers will go alongside Kricket with her puppies, kittens, ducks, snakes, worms, chickens, birds, and squirrels, and discover Kricket’s wonderful imagination and playfulness. One adventure to look forward to is when Sissy left the refrigerator door untied, leading to a kitchen completely covered in vegetable soup.
Readers can purchase “Kricket’s Adventures” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
