Murder on the Links World Premiere North Coast Rep
Solana Beach, CA, March 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- North Coast Repertory Theatre presents Murder on the Links. Playwright Steven Dietz brings the famed Belgian detective to life to solve one of Agatha Christie’s most intricate whodunits in this world premiere production. If you miss the show at North Coast Rep, you’ll have an opportunity to see this production at Laguna Playhouse (May 31 – June 18).
Steven Dietz directs Kim Morgan Dean,* Jennifer Erdmann,* Brian Mackey,* Jessica Mosher,* Omri Schein,* and Matthew Salazar-Thompson* in Murder on the Links. The design team includes Marty Burnett (Resident Scenic Designer), Matthew Novotny (Lighting), Elisa Benzoni (Costume Design), Robertson Witmer (Composer/Sound Design), Rachel Hengst (Props), and Peter Herman (Hair & Wigs). Vernon Willet* is the Stage Manager.
*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.
Murder on the Links previews begin Wednesday, April 19. Opening Night on Saturday, April 22, at 8pm. It will play Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm, with Sundays at 7pm through May 14. There will be a talkback with the artistic director and cast on Friday, April 28. A performance has just been added on Wednesday, May 10, at 2 pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews - $54 (including Friday preview at 2pm), Week Nights/Wed. & Sat. Matinees - $60; Sat. Eve. & Sun. Mat. $65; Sun Night - $57. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators - $3 off admission. Call 858-481-1055, or visit our website to purchase tickets.
