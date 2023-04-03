Meet Updated Delphi DAC with Support for RAD Studio 11 Alexandria Release 3 and Lazarus 2.2.6
Devart rolled out a new version of Delphi DAC with RAD Studio 11 Alexandria Release 3 and Lazarus 2.2.6 support.
Prague, Czech Republic, April 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, announced the latest update of Delphi Data Access Components products. The key feature of this update is support for RAD Studio 11 Alexandria Release 3, Lazarus 2.2.6, and iOS Simulator ARM 64-bit target platform.
The latest DAC update significantly enhances compatibility with the latest development environments, and adds much-needed functions.
The list of the database-specific features:
*for PostgreSQL:
- support for PostgreSQL version 15.
- improved the process of getting extended fields info.
*for NexusDB:
- support for NexusDB 4.70.01.
- support for working with tables protected by a password.
*for MongoDB:
- support for MongoDB Atlas.
- support for DNS Seed List connection format.
*for SQLite:
- support for GUID fields stored in binary format.
- improved reading fields of the BLOB family.
*for SQL Server:
- improved compatibility with Linked Server.
- improved the GetOrderBy method behavior.
*Added the UuidWithBraces-specific option for the Connection component for ODBC.
*Work with alias improved for InterBase and Firebird.
*ROUND() function improved for DBF.
To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit:
https://blog.devart.com/new-in-delphi-dac-support-for-rad-studio-11-alexandria-release-3-and-lazarus-2-2-6.html
Delphi Data Access Components allow developing multi-platform applications in Embarcadero RAD Studio, Delphi, C++Builder, Lazarus, and Free Pascal on Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS, and Android, for both 32-bit and 64-bit platforms. They are powerful tools that provide direct access to popular databases such as Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL, InterBase, Firebird, PostgreSQL, SQLite, as well as clouds - Salesforce, FreshBooks, SugarCRM and many others. Moreover, we offer a mature ORM framework for Delphi.
About Devart
Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.
For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.
Contact
Jordan Sanders
+420 774 543 245
www.devart.com
