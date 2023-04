Deshawn Lavette Jones’s Newly Released "You Are Beautiful" is a Heartwarming Message of Celebration for Young Readers

Spring, TX, April 04, 2023 --( PR.com )-- “You Are Beautiful”: an uplifting message of God’s love. “You Are Beautiful” is the creation of published author Deshawn Lavette Jones, a loving wife and mother who was born and raised in Chicago.Jones shares, “You are altogether beautiful.”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deshawn Lavette Jones’s new book expresses a powerful message of the beauty everyone carries.Jones shares a simple and empowering message in hopes of encouraging young minds from all backgrounds to accept and appreciate their individuality.Consumers can purchase “You Are Beautiful” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “You Are Beautiful,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.