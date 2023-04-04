Deshawn Lavette Jones’s Newly Released "You Are Beautiful" is a Heartwarming Message of Celebration for Young Readers
“You Are Beautiful,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Deshawn Lavette Jones, is a charming story that shows young, impressionable minds a positive approach to celebrating one’s uniqueness.
Spring, TX, April 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “You Are Beautiful”: an uplifting message of God’s love. “You Are Beautiful” is the creation of published author Deshawn Lavette Jones, a loving wife and mother who was born and raised in Chicago.
Jones shares, “You are altogether beautiful.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deshawn Lavette Jones’s new book expresses a powerful message of the beauty everyone carries.
Jones shares a simple and empowering message in hopes of encouraging young minds from all backgrounds to accept and appreciate their individuality.
Consumers can purchase “You Are Beautiful” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “You Are Beautiful,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Jones shares, “You are altogether beautiful.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deshawn Lavette Jones’s new book expresses a powerful message of the beauty everyone carries.
Jones shares a simple and empowering message in hopes of encouraging young minds from all backgrounds to accept and appreciate their individuality.
Consumers can purchase “You Are Beautiful” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “You Are Beautiful,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories