Deanna Langworthy’s Newly Released "And You Shall Be Free" is a Powerful Account of Facing One’s Trauma and Breaking Free of Painful Hurts
“And You Shall Be Free,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Deanna Langworthy, is a heartfelt message of hope and encouragement for others who have faced significant loss and traumas.
Omaha, NE, April 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “And You Shall Be Free”: a potent reminder of the committed work that goes into processing past traumas. “And You Shall Be Free” is the creation of published author Deanna Langworthy, who lives in Omaha, Nebraska, and is the mother of two sons and the grammy of three grandsons. In addition to being an author, Deanna is a public speaker who loves to guide others down the path to freedom and peace. She can be contacted regarding speaking engagements via her Facebook page titled Grace & Peace or by emailing her at Graceandpeace.dl@gmail.com.
Langworthy shares, “Have you been sexually assaulted? Experienced a death that has stopped you in your tracks? Tried or been on the receiving end of a loved one attempting and/or committing suicide? Been physically, verbally, or emotionally abused in a relationship? If so, this book is for you. If you have experienced a form of trauma not listed, it is for you, too.
“Trauma comes in many forms, but one thing remains consistent: If left unresolved, it will affect all areas of your life and leave you in a special hell that only those who have experienced it can relate to. Walk with Deanna as she takes you through her journey to freedom from various traumas that had held her captive for nearly forty years and see that you, too, can be free.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deanna Langworthy’s new book will empower readers to face their own hurts and walk forward in comfort through connection with God.
Mindy Peterson, the cofounder of Fresh Start, shares, “I had the privilege of reviewing Deanna Langworthy’s latest book, 'And You Shall Be Free,' and it was a compelling page-turner! Deanna is authentic about her journey in biblical forgiveness regarding the trauma she has lived through and how practical God’s Word is to a person who is willing to obey Jesus no matter the cost. Deanna relates the details of being painfully violated, bullied, and misunderstood, but her journey ends in triumph instead of tragedy. You, too, can be set free if you do the work! It is never too late for a fresh start!”
Consumers can purchase “And You Shall Be Free” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “And You Shall Be Free,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
