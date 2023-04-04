Dr. Sloan’s Newly Released "Porcupine Book" is a Delightful Installment to the Author’s Engaging Trilogy That Explores the Alphabet Through the Creation of Animals
“Porcupine Book,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Sloan, is a fun opportunity to explore the wonder and imagination of creation while learning key foundational skills for literacy.
Elkhart, IN, April 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Porcupine Book”: a lighthearted reading experience for all ages. “Porcupine Book” is the creation of published author Dr. Sloan.
Dr. Sloan shares, “Porcupine Book is the second in a three-part series; Giraffe Book, Porcupine Book and Yak Book. Captivating creative minds of all ages, this book answers some of those questions about animals that have not yet been answered in a fun and imaginative way. Utilizing the alphabet as a guide to encourage imagination, the readers will be inspired by the joy found in Creator’s mind as each animal is so uniquely designed. With a bit more 'monkeying around,' curiosity, patience, kindness, and quiet blend to make this a simple treasure of exploration. You will discover that with all that Creator makes, there are no mistakes.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Sloan’s new book features engaging artwork crafted by Karmene Klavins-Pruzinskis Hassell.
Dr. Sloan offers readers a imaginative opportunity to learn about some clever designs of creation within this second piece to her enjoyable trilogy.
Consumers can purchase “Porcupine Book” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Porcupine Book,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
