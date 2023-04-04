Dr. Sloan’s Newly Released "Yak Book" is a Fun Finale to the Author’s Engaging Trilogy That Explores the Alphabet Within Creation
“Yak Book,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Sloan, is a vibrant third installment that is certain to engage the imagination and inspire a sense of connection with one’s faith for readers both young and old.
Elkhart, IN, April 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Yak Book”: a lighthearted reading experience for all ages. “Yak Book” is the creation of published author Dr. Sloan.
Dr. Sloan shares, “Yak Book is the third in a three-part series; Giraffe Book, Porcupine Book and Yak Book. Captivating creative minds of all ages, this book answers some of those questions about animals that have not yet been answered in a fun and imaginative way. Utilizing the alphabet as a guide to encourage imagination, the readers will be inspired by the joy found in Creator’s mind as each animal is uniquely designed. Thankfulness, kindness, humor, and peace wrap up this treasured series. You will enjoy the simplicity and character of the delightful animals that Creator makes.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Sloan’s new book features engaging artwork crafted by Karmene Klavins-Pruzinskis Hassell.
Dr. Sloan offers readers a fun opportunity to learn about creation and its unique creatures within the third part to her enjoyable trilogy. Enthusiastically she will be offering her sequel for even more captivating adventures in reading.
Consumers can purchase “Yak Book” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Yak Book,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dr. Sloan shares, “Yak Book is the third in a three-part series; Giraffe Book, Porcupine Book and Yak Book. Captivating creative minds of all ages, this book answers some of those questions about animals that have not yet been answered in a fun and imaginative way. Utilizing the alphabet as a guide to encourage imagination, the readers will be inspired by the joy found in Creator’s mind as each animal is uniquely designed. Thankfulness, kindness, humor, and peace wrap up this treasured series. You will enjoy the simplicity and character of the delightful animals that Creator makes.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Sloan’s new book features engaging artwork crafted by Karmene Klavins-Pruzinskis Hassell.
Dr. Sloan offers readers a fun opportunity to learn about creation and its unique creatures within the third part to her enjoyable trilogy. Enthusiastically she will be offering her sequel for even more captivating adventures in reading.
Consumers can purchase “Yak Book” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Yak Book,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories