Alex Kuiper’s New Book, "Forest Songs," is the Stirring Tale of a Young Wolf Who Flees His Pack to Save His Life and Finds Another He'd Die for
Savage, MN, April 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Alex Kuiper, who grew up in Savage, Minnesota, and graduated from Crown College of St. Bonifacius, has completed his most recent book, “Forest Songs”: a captivating story of a wolf runt who makes the bold choice to leave his pack before they harm him, forcing him to set out on his own, only to be discovered by another wolf pack.
Kuiper shares, “Sol’s lot in life was bitter. He was the littlest wolf in a pack that only cared about the strong, the butt of every joke, the plaything of his cruel packmates. What if one day, they decided to kill him, just for the fun of it? Rather than wait around to find out, Sol ran. He was less than a winter old. He ran and ran and ran until he fainted, and while he slept, another pack happened across his scent and discovered him there.
“They were not like his old pack. They welcomed him, although he was a stranger, they showed him hospitality, though he had nothing to offer them in return. Their leader, Hawthorn, treated Sol like one of their own. At first, Sol thought it must be some sort of trick, but it was true.
“And so Sol forswore his old pack and their ways in his heart and swore loyalty instead to Hawthorn and to his pack. Together, they ventured forth on a quest to reclaim their ancestral home: Rosethorn Mountain. Easier said than done.
“A terrible threat hounded Sol at every turn: Shaskar, leader of Sol’s old pack. Strong as an ox, crafty as a snake, and as merciless as chance, he was Hawthorn’s sworn friend…and sworn enemy. Shaskar intended to slaughter the Rosethorn pack in the name of his late father, though it grieved him to kill his old friend. Many ordeals lay in wait for Sol and his pack, lest they reach their beloved home…”
Alex Kuiper wrote "Forest Songs," published by Fulton Books, in his late high school and college years. It was born out of a preoccupation with death, the inevitability of it, and how the foreknowledge of death alters a person, and indeed entire peoples. Expertly paced and enthralling, Kuiper’s character-driven saga will take readers on a thrilling journey as they follow Sol’s coming-of-age tale that is sure to leave them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Forest Songs” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
