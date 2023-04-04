Author Carolyn Collett’s New Book, "The Fall of October," Shares Stories of How Angels Will Come to Anyone, Even Through Life’s Heartbreak, Triumph, and Happiness
Recent release “The Fall of October,” from Covenant Books author Carolyn Collett, shares emotional stories from people who have felt connections with angels, overcoming some of life’s biggest hardships.
Monticello, KY, April 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Carolyn Collett, who was born in Hazard, Kentucky, has completed her new book, “The Fall of October”: an extraordinary work that offers stories about family struggles of handling the ongoing saga of disagreement.
Author Carolyn Collett writes, “It was a beautiful sunny Saturday in May; it had been a busy workweek, and Carol was about to turn thirteen. That is a really big deal, when you turn thirteen going into your teenage years. We were on a mission to find her the present she had asked for, for her birthday; it was a Honda Spree. That was the only thing she had talked about that she wanted. Mommy had called the night before and asked us to come for lunch as we did almost every weekend. She always wanted to make us a big brunch. It always made her very happy to spend time with us and to get her out for the evening, taking her to shop for things she needed for the week. Sometimes she would come back home with us to stay a few days. We had made plans to go around noon. We enjoyed and looked forward to getting the time to be with her each weekend.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Carolyn Collett’s new book is the heart-wrenching continuation of book one, “Survived by Faith and Grace.” This follow-up offers stories of heartache, triumph, and happiness, leaving readers filled with hope.
Readers can purchase “The Fall of October” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Carolyn Collett writes, “It was a beautiful sunny Saturday in May; it had been a busy workweek, and Carol was about to turn thirteen. That is a really big deal, when you turn thirteen going into your teenage years. We were on a mission to find her the present she had asked for, for her birthday; it was a Honda Spree. That was the only thing she had talked about that she wanted. Mommy had called the night before and asked us to come for lunch as we did almost every weekend. She always wanted to make us a big brunch. It always made her very happy to spend time with us and to get her out for the evening, taking her to shop for things she needed for the week. Sometimes she would come back home with us to stay a few days. We had made plans to go around noon. We enjoyed and looked forward to getting the time to be with her each weekend.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Carolyn Collett’s new book is the heart-wrenching continuation of book one, “Survived by Faith and Grace.” This follow-up offers stories of heartache, triumph, and happiness, leaving readers filled with hope.
Readers can purchase “The Fall of October” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories