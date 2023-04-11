WNFC Strikes Game of the Week Deal with Dazn, Europe's Biggest Digital Sports Broadcaster
WNFC has announced a streaming deal with DAZN, the global sports entertainment platform, securing additional access to live WNFC matches for audiences around the world.
Dallas, TX, April 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- This week the Women’s National Football Conference (WNFC) announced the launch of wSCORE, a direct-to-consumer streaming service going live to air all games for the upcoming 2023 season.
Additionally, the WNFC has announced a streaming deal with DAZN, the global sports entertainment platform, securing additional access to live WNFC matches for audiences around the world.
"Creating WNFC fandom globally is a key priority for us this season. We are proud to partner with Dazn to help us introduce WNFC football to the world," said WNFC President Elizabeth Jenkins.
Andrea Ekblad, VP Women’s Sports said: “We are thrilled to begin working in partnership with the WNFC providing a global platform and maximising exposure to these incredible athletes and help drive growth. Dazn is already the home of women’s soccer globally, and this partnership further broadens our overall women's sports strategy with women's American football offering value and quality to our fans.”
Dazn has acquired the non-exclusive broadcasting rights to WNFC games globally, in all itsmarkets,for the 2023 season. In addition to coverage of the regular season Game of The Week, Dazn will also air the WNFC Playoffs as well as the 2023 IX CUP Championship Game. This deal adds to Dazn’s impressive rights portfolio including top-flight football from the world’s most popular competitions: Bundesliga, English Premier League, J.League, LaLiga, Serie A, and the UEFA Champions League, in addition to the biggest sports from around the world - Formula 1, NFL, NBA, MotoGP and the UFC.
In an explosive growth year for women’s tackle football, the announcement marks an important development for the WNFC. Dazn streamed 1.2 billion hours globally across 130 million connected devices in 2022.
Dazn Coverage of the WNFC kicked off on Saturday April 1, as the league's defending champions Texas Elite Spartans take on the Mississippi Panthers in the season opener.
