Trust Mortgage Offers Ginnie Mae Program for Large Multifamily Financing Amid Silicon Valley Bank Shutdown

Trust Mortgage offers a Ginnie Mae-backed program for large multifamily financing amid Silicon Valley Bank's shutdown. As a Ginnie Mae HUD lender, Trust Mortgage provides 35 and 40-year mortgages, catering to various project types, with competitive interest rates and no balloon payments. Their program is a stable alternative during financial challenges.