Author Luciano Di Giallonardo’s New Book, "A Howling in Brooklyn" Follows a Detective Whose Life is Turned Through a Strange and Supernatural Transformation

Recent release “A Howling in Brooklyn,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Luciano Di Giallonardo, is a riveting tale that centers around NYPD Detective Danny Marco, who unexpectedly finds himself transformed into his favorite horror creature, the werewolf. Now struggling to gain control over his new abilities, Danny must also face down against the mob in an ultimate showdown.