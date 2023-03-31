Author Luciano Di Giallonardo’s New Book, "A Howling in Brooklyn" Follows a Detective Whose Life is Turned Through a Strange and Supernatural Transformation
Recent release “A Howling in Brooklyn,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Luciano Di Giallonardo, is a riveting tale that centers around NYPD Detective Danny Marco, who unexpectedly finds himself transformed into his favorite horror creature, the werewolf. Now struggling to gain control over his new abilities, Danny must also face down against the mob in an ultimate showdown.
Staten Island, NY, March 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Luciano Di Giallonardo has completed his new book, “A Howling in Brooklyn”: a captivating thrill ride that follows an NYPD detective who finds his life forever changed after a fateful attack on the night of a full moon, granting him an unbelievable curse.
Di Giallonardo shares, “Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, NYPD Detective Danny Marco has it all. Engaged to be married, a loving family and well respected in his childhood neighborhood of Dyker Heights, Brooklyn. His world takes an unexpected turn when he has a run-in with a known mobster, Nicky Ginetti, and soon things will get worse for the both of them.
“Danny has a fascination for horror movies and his favorite character is the werewolf. He soon starts to have nightmares that he is the hunter, hunting his prey during a full moon. During a getaway weekend with his friends, he meets Lisa Jacobson, a beautiful and mysterious seductress who has her eyes fixed on Danny. One dark night during a full moon, Danny is attacked by an unknown animal. He returns to Brooklyn after his recovery only to find out that the mob has crossed the line in his neighborhood and now it has become personal. As he sets out to stop these men, he notices that he is different and cannot explain why. Then one night, all hell breaks loose when the moon is full, and Danny Marco transforms into something he never thought existed, a werewolf. With his life turned into a nightmare, Danny Marco has a decision to make. Does he turn himself in to the authorities, or does he go after the mob?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Luciano Di Giallonardo’s potent tale is a nonstop action thriller gripping with suspense as Danny grapples with both controlling his inner werewolf and fighting back against the dangerous mob that threatens him. Expertly paced and unforgettably exhilarating, “A Howling in Brooklyn” will leave readers on the edge of their seats, desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “A Howling in Brooklyn” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
