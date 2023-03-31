Versasec Releases vSEC:CMS Version 6.7
Versasec Expands Support for Large-Scale Deployments and the Passwordless Journey.
Stockholm, Switzerland, March 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Versasec releases credential management system vSEC:CMS version 6.7, supporting large smart card deployments, the passwordless journey, and an improved user experience. Each Versasec version release delivers strategic integrations and technology innovations for business savings and effortless credential management.
“At Versasec, we pride ourselves on being innovative in the identity and access management space. Our latest release version 6.7 of vSEC:CMS represents another step of dedication to constantly improve our product to ease the deployment of passwordless and phishing-resistant MFA,” stated Joakim Thorén, founder and CEO of Versasec. “By staying ahead of the curve, we are able to provide our customers with the most advanced and secure identity and access management solutions available. We are excited to continue driving innovation in this space and delivering the best possible solutions to our customers.”
Versasec’s award-winning software empowers businesses to adopt security credentials with PKI/PIV, FIDO2, and RFID, activate cryptographic operations (digital signature, remote access, encryption) and reach a Zero Trust model. New and existing customers are now able to download vSEC:CMS 6.7 evaluation version from the Versasec website.
Versasec has expanded its list of supported smart card printers with the addition of Matica EDIsecure. This integration enables organizations to print high-quality graphics onto smart cards, and facilitates large deployments while taking advantage of other integrations available through Versasec.
Version 6.7 also features the ability to set PINs for FIDO during issuance. Without Versasec credential management, organizational leaders are not able to enforce PINs are set, leaving the user to individually manage their own credential. When left without a PIN, the user becomes at risk of account takeover, presenting a risk for the entire organization.
The new version features additional technology enhancements, updates, and automated tasks, including:
- Managed certificates now have a dedicated repository for all transactions, including certificate issuance and revocation. Dedicated repository for managed certificates will facilitate traceability, and reporting.
- Continuing towards the passwordless journey, Azure AD TAP functionality has been expanded. Now, admins are able to create TAP and distribute it on-demand, not just during credential issuance. Allowing TAP to be generated and delivered to already-in-use credentials.
- General performance improvements including application start up, credential information loading, and more.
- Added support for Thales SafeNet IDPrime 3930 FIDO. The SafeNet IDPrime 3930 is a dual FIDO-PKI device designed for combined FIDO-PKI-based use cases.
- Enhanced user experience in the Admin application. Implementation includes a quick switch from Smart Card Repository to Managed Certificates Repository.
About Versasec
Versasec, an established global leader in Identity and Access Management, provides highly secure, powerful systems for end-to-end credential orchestration. In an increasingly connected world with growing numbers of remote workers, cyber threats, and legacy authenticators, Versasec serves as a cornerstone in every enterprise security implementation to build a zero-trust architecture. Trusted by organizations and corporations worldwide, Versasec serves the public and private sectors in government, defense, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and more. Versasec is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
Contact
Gabriela Peralta
+1 (855) 655-6281
https://versasec.com
