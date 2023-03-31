Amilcar, the Franco-Venezuelan Musician, Announces His Upcoming Electronic Music Album "Timeless" on June 30th

Franco-Venezuelan musician Amílcar announced the release of his latest album "Timeless" on June 30th, featuring a blend of Deep House, Hip-Hop, and Lo-Fi music genres. The album explores themes of time and memory through intricate rhythms and captivating melodies. Amílcar hopes to pay tribute to the constraints of time in modern society and encourage listeners to prioritize what's most important. Fans can pre-save the album on Spotify and enter to win exclusive merchandise.