Amilcar, the Franco-Venezuelan Musician, Announces His Upcoming Electronic Music Album "Timeless" on June 30th
Seattle, WA, March 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Amílcar, the renowned Franco-Venezuelan musician, has announced today the release of his latest album "Timeless." This new project reflects the artist's journey and growth over the years, while also offering a fresh and modern take on electronic music with interesting blends of Deep House, Hip-Hop, and Lo-Fi music genres.
The album will be available on all music platforms on June 30th, which also marks the 18th anniversary of his first album "Vacuuming the Forest," a new age genre top charter LP published in 2005.
Listeners can expect to be transported on a sonic journey that explores themes of time and memory through intricate rhythms, captivating melodies, and evocative textures. With a blend of a delicate and unique instrumental smooth Deep House, Hip-Hop and Lo-Fi vibes, "Timeless" is a reflection of Amílcar's growth and evolution as a musician, and his fans can expect to hear a unique and captivating sound in this latest project.
"I am thrilled to share this new chapter of my musical journey with my fans. It has been a long time in the making and I can't wait for everyone to experience this project. 'Timeless' is a tribute to the constraints of time we experience when we live in a modern society. From the stressful moments of having no more time left to the relieving feeling of being on time,” says Amílcar.
“Our modern society is characterized by its fast pace and endless demands on our time. With advancements in technology and the globalization of economies, we are constantly connected and expected to be accessible at all hours of the day. This has led to a feeling of 'timelessness', where the boundaries between work and leisure time are blurred, and the traditional 9 to 5 workday is a thing of the past. The fast-paced nature of our lives means that we are constantly rushing from one task to the next, with little time to relax and recharge. 'Timeless' tells this story,” enthuses Amílcar.
“One of the most frustrating aspects of not having enough time is the feeling of constantly being behind schedule. No matter how hard you try, there always seems to be more things to do than you have time for. This can lead to a sense of overwhelm, making it difficult to prioritize tasks and focus on what's most important. But our lives do not necessarily need to be filled with a feeling of being 'Timeless' all the time. Finding ways to manage our time more effectively and prioritize the things that matter most can help to alleviate some of these frustrations and improve our overall sense of well-being,” added Amílcar.
Fans and music lovers can pre-save the album "Timeless" now on Spotify and automatically enter to a giveaway for a chance to win Amílcar’s exclusive merchandise and be among the first to hear the new album when it drops on June 30th. To pre-save the album on Spotify you can visit https://linktr.ee/AmilcarMusic. The album will be available on all digital music platforms worldwide.
About Amílcar:
Amílcar is a Franco-Venezuelan artist and composer who has been making music for over 20 years. His music integrates a wide variety of styles, including New Age, Lounge, Nu-Jazz, Lo-Fi, Downtempo, and EDM among others. He has released several acclaimed albums, including "Vacuuming the Forest," which remains a cult classic in the new age music genre.
