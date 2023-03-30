Classic Reruns TV Transforms Into The Nostalgia Network
NOST launches April 3 with a new look and exciting new content.
Savannah, GA, March 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Classic Reruns TV, an over-the-air and streaming network featuring fan-favorite content from past decades will now be The Nostalgia Network (NOST) starting Monday, April 3. The rebranding will include the transition to a movie-centric network showcasing a thoughtfully curated selection of family-friendly classic movies spanning five decades, from the 1940s to the early 1980s.
"NOST represents a new chapter, as we continue to celebrate the timeless classics that have left a lasting mark on audiences of all ages," said David Bishop, president of Classic Broadcasting, the parent company of NOST. "Our revamped channel is designed to evoke cherished memories while creating new ones for generations to come."
NOST's lineup will feature a wide range of legendary movies from all genres. Tune in for High Noon westerns each weekday at Noon, Primetime Spotlight films weeknights at 8 p.m. and weekly Saturday Matinees at 10:30 a.m., featuring iconic classics such as the series of Blondie, Hopalong Cassidy and Gene Autry films. Saturday nights, starting at 9 p.m., NOST will feature sci-fi/horror movies as part of Lord Blood-Rah’s Nerve Wrackin’ Theatre. All times listed are ET.
NOST will be available to viewers on 40 over-the-air TV stations across the United States as well as streaming platforms in the U.S. and Canada including Vidgo, Stremium, Distro TV, Freecast, Local BTV and River TV (Canada). Additionally, NOST is available on its Roku channel throughout North America. Future expansion plans will be announced soon.
For more information on NOST, visit www.WatchNOST.com.
About NOST
The Nostalgia Network (NOST), formerly Classic Reruns TV, is a broadcast network featuring legendary entertainment content from the 1940s through the early 1980s. The channel is available on both streaming and over-the-air broadcast platforms across the United States and Canada. Founded in 2020 as a Roku video on-demand channel and then in 2021 as a 24/7 over-the-air channel, it has grown at a phenomenal rate and continues to expand due to the demand of viewers seeking family-friendly entertainment and the opportunity to connect with entertaining classic content that resonates across a range of ages and interests.
Contact
Jessica BoyleContact
813.918.3849 (M)
