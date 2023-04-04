AXIA Consulting Inc. Announces Mukil Khandelwal as Oracle Practice Director
As an experienced Oracle leader, Mukil’s expertise continues to impact and create expansive growth within AXIA’s Oracle practice.
Columbus, OH, April 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- AXIA Consulting, a provider of global business and technology solutions, announced the recent promotion of Mukil Khandelwal to Oracle Practice Director, effective immediately. This milestone is a major move for AXIA Consulting on its mission to drive growth and commitment to client success.
As AXIA continues to experience dramatic growth, Mukil’s primary responsibilities will include building Oracle Cloud momentum and helping to expand our strong service lines. In his new role, Mukil will ensure and further build upon AXIA’s commitment to client delivery as the primary purpose for everything AXIA does. This will drive continued growth, while providing superior consulting solutions and innovative processes in a rewarding work environment.
AXIA’s practice areas include:
· Organization Change Management
· Business Consulting
· Oracle ERP Services
· Microsoft ERP Services
· Technology Services
Mukil joined AXIA in 2021 and quickly advanced his career based on his strong ability to scope, plan, lead, and deliver Oracle Cloud engagements across a wide range of industries. “Finding the right person with the requisite character, integrity, and experience to ascend into this role, was paramount,” shared Jon Riley, Managing Director of Oracle. “Upon joining AXIA, Mukil immediately elevated the overall performance of our team through his Oracle Cloud experience and business process expertise, while also demonstrating a strong cultural fit, and always making clients’ needs a top priority. Mukil validated the qualities we anticipated, and we are excited to continue our growth and expand our offerings within AXIA’s Oracle practice with his leadership,” continued Jon Riley. “We are truly grateful to have Mukil as part of our organization.”
About AXIA Consulting, Inc.
Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, AXIA Consulting is a premier business and technology company that provides solutions to middle-market and Fortune 500 companies as well as government agencies. Focused on real, business-oriented results, AXIA is an employee-owned company dedicated to achieving client’s strategic, operational, and technology objectives on-time and on-budget.
With well-founded practices in Organizational Change Management (OCM) Technology Consulting Services, Business Consulting, Oracle, and Microsoft, AXIA’s experts help organizations tackle tough challenges, from large-scale ERP implementations and post-merger integrations to organizational change and more.
To learn more, visit www.axiaconsulting.net/cpt_news/mukil-khandelwal-named-oracle-lead.
Contact
AXIA ConsultingContact
Amanda Hawkins
513-519-8509
axiaconsulting.net
