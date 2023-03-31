Author Diane Bernier Iskierski’s New Book, "The Magic Coat," is an Adorable Story of Generosity & Kindness That Occurs When a Little Girl Spots a Special Coat in a Store
Recent release “The Magic Coat,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Diane Bernier Iskierski, tells the engaging tale of a little girl who finds a gorgeous coat while shopping with her parents. When they realize they can't afford it, the store's owner decides to help them out and offer a wonderful deal, allowing them to take the coat home where a magical discovery is made.
Glocester, RI, March 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Diane Bernier Iskierski, a loving mother and grandmother, has completed her new book, “The Magic Coat”: a charming tale of a young girl who finds a coat she can’t seem to take her eyes off of while out shopping with her parents, and the incredible discovery she makes when she tries it on.
A lifelong resident of Rhode Island, Diane Bernier Iskierski has spent her entire working career in banking, which spanned over thirty-eight years. She now lives in a small Rhode Island town in a home directly facing a beautiful pond as well as the west, granting her daily views of immaculate sunsets. In her spare time, Iskierski enjoys nature, going to Rhode Island beaches, traveling, kayaking, photography, visiting antique shops, music, and reading. Most of all, she enjoys spending time and making memories with family, friends, and neighbors.
“This book is a true story of a young girl born of modest means, experiencing a miracle or what you might refer to as magic,” writes Diane. “She is at a department store with her young parents when magic happens, just like a miracle. The most beautiful coat she had ever seen catches her attention and magic takes over.
“This book teaches us that good things happen. Appreciate them when they do. Don’t take things for granted. Believe in the goodness of people. Keep your eyes open. Pass on your good fortune. And lastly, the important things in life are not disposable.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Diane Bernier Iskierski’s captivating story will delight readers of all ages as they follow along on the little girl’s journey to take home her unique coat, thanks to the generosity and unselfishness of the store owner. With vibrant and colorful artwork to bring Iskierski’s tale to life, and a valuable feel-good message, young readers are sure to want to revisit “The Magic Coat” over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Magic Coat” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
A lifelong resident of Rhode Island, Diane Bernier Iskierski has spent her entire working career in banking, which spanned over thirty-eight years. She now lives in a small Rhode Island town in a home directly facing a beautiful pond as well as the west, granting her daily views of immaculate sunsets. In her spare time, Iskierski enjoys nature, going to Rhode Island beaches, traveling, kayaking, photography, visiting antique shops, music, and reading. Most of all, she enjoys spending time and making memories with family, friends, and neighbors.
“This book is a true story of a young girl born of modest means, experiencing a miracle or what you might refer to as magic,” writes Diane. “She is at a department store with her young parents when magic happens, just like a miracle. The most beautiful coat she had ever seen catches her attention and magic takes over.
“This book teaches us that good things happen. Appreciate them when they do. Don’t take things for granted. Believe in the goodness of people. Keep your eyes open. Pass on your good fortune. And lastly, the important things in life are not disposable.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Diane Bernier Iskierski’s captivating story will delight readers of all ages as they follow along on the little girl’s journey to take home her unique coat, thanks to the generosity and unselfishness of the store owner. With vibrant and colorful artwork to bring Iskierski’s tale to life, and a valuable feel-good message, young readers are sure to want to revisit “The Magic Coat” over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Magic Coat” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories