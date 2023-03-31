Author Diane Bernier Iskierski’s New Book, "The Magic Coat," is an Adorable Story of Generosity & Kindness That Occurs When a Little Girl Spots a Special Coat in a Store

Recent release “The Magic Coat,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Diane Bernier Iskierski, tells the engaging tale of a little girl who finds a gorgeous coat while shopping with her parents. When they realize they can't afford it, the store's owner decides to help them out and offer a wonderful deal, allowing them to take the coat home where a magical discovery is made.