Author Magdalena Julita Byra’s New Book, "Life Speaks to You," is an Enthralling Tool for Understanding the Mysteries Surrounding Life and One's True Purpose on Earth
Recent release “Life Speaks to You,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Magdalena Julita Byra, is a poignant and enlightening guide to help readers discover their true calling and purpose, as well as answers to questions about life they never realized they had. Through Byra's writings, readers will discover how to take control and earn mastery over one's life at every step of the way.
Los Angeles, CA, April 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Magdalena Julita Byra, a “Heal Your Life” workshop leader, and a reiki and guided energy medicine practitioner, has completed her new book, “Life Speaks to You”: a powerful tool for those seeking to take control of their lives and discover answers to the biggest questions concerning one’s future, relationships, and purpose.
In 2010, while living in Poland, Magdalena discovered the truth about how life really works and began implementing her discovery into her life with great results. After years of developing herself using the tools she teaches now, life put her on the true path of her soul calling and brought her to the United States to awaken her dormant talents and gifts. Here, she found her life purpose, to empower and support every woman in her own journey to self-love, rediscovering, healing, expanding, and finding a life purpose. She spreads her message of love and life understanding to bring love and peace to the world through realization that we are all one on an evolutionary realm as a soul in a human body.
Byra shares, “How do you feel about your life right now? Are you feeling overwhelmed or happy? Can you see a way out from the situation or job you are in or cannot? Does your relationship thrive? Are there a lot of love and intimacy or your relationship is not that you dreamed of? Maybe you believe that life is the way it is, and there is no hope for change? Did you get used to it? Or maybe you still have a little hope or faith that would change for a better, one day? Maybe next year? Whether the answer is yes or no, this book is for you. You will find yourself again, and circumstances start to shift all the time. I would encourage you to start looking into life differently and dive deep into unknown.
“Reading this book, you will find a new awareness of yourself and the guidance to your own happiness, way to your own health and fulfillment. Are you happy? Are you healthy? Are you fulfilled? Are you understood? Are you in love in yourself and life? Do you know who You really are? Do you know why you here on this planet? Do you know that you have a purpose in this world? Do you remember your true origin of creation?
“You will find many answers about life in this book. You will discover a new world for yourself and your vision for your life. You will start being awakened and more eager to learn who You are and find your own purpose to be fulfilled on this planet. Do you know that you are the master of your life, and you have a right to live your life fully beyond the age and current circumstances you are in? You and your life matters. It is never too late for change. You will understand, as the title suggests, that ‘Life Speaks to You’ all the time.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Magdalena Julita Byra’s enlightening guide is inspired by the author’s desire to spread love and understanding to her readers, encouraging them to bring peace and healing into one’s life. Through sharing her writings and teachings, Byra aims to help readers find themselves and reach one’s best potential self and discover one’s true calling.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Life Speaks to You” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
