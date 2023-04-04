Author Magdalena Julita Byra’s New Book, "Life Speaks to You," is an Enthralling Tool for Understanding the Mysteries Surrounding Life and One's True Purpose on Earth

Recent release “Life Speaks to You,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Magdalena Julita Byra, is a poignant and enlightening guide to help readers discover their true calling and purpose, as well as answers to questions about life they never realized they had. Through Byra's writings, readers will discover how to take control and earn mastery over one's life at every step of the way.