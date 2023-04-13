NJ MED’s First Quarter World Top 20 Education Rankings for 2023
Since, 2013, government’s education systems have been tracked and evaluated on their quality.
Washington, DC, April 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- NJ MED (New Jersey Minority Educational Development), an American NGO and a Special Consultative Status member of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), ranks nations on the quality of education they provide for students from three to 22. That includes early childhood enrollment rates, school completion rates for primary and secondary, and high school and college graduation rates.
Four times a year, the rankings are held. Which, beginning in March, predicts which twenty nations will be rated the best after the school year. The second quarter rankings are then released, ranking how well teachers, parents, and students responded to the results of an international survey on the influence of their education system on the country.
The third quarter rankings, based on the outcomes of the just completed school year, are released in September. The educational results from the third quarter results are confirmed by the final rankings, which are revealed in December.
Here are the first quarter rankings for 2023:
1. Denmark
2. South Korea
3. Netherlands
4. Germany
5. Ireland
6. Sweden
7. Finland
8. Slovenia
9. France
10. Belgium
11. Australia
12. Iceland
13. Japan
14. United Kingdom
15. Norway
16. Canada
17. Spain
18. Israel
19. Russia
20. Poland
NJ MED’s CEO/Founder, Mr. Albert Mitchell II, said, “Each year, we try to project which countries have improved their education system to help improve the lives of their students. From hiring more teachers to increasing their salaries to investing in advanced technology infrastructure for their schools.
Mr. Mitchell II added, “We want to be seen as the international watchdog. We want to find and show evidence governments are committed to their people. In addition, the future growth of their children’s well-being."
For more information on the World Top 20 Education rankings and NJ MED, you can visit their website at https://worldtop20.org/worldbesteducationsystem/.
