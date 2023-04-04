pd Norman’s New Book, “Grey Heart,” Centers Around an Archeologist with a Special Gift Who Must Work to Figure Out the Truth About Her Past & Who Attacked Her Mother
New York, NY, April 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author pd Norman has completed her most recent book, “Grey Heart”: a captivating story of a young woman named Gwen with a secret ability that puts her in harm’s way, leading her mother to take drastic measures to protect her that leaves Gwen completely alone.
Born in the United States, pd Norman attended school in both Switzerland and Ireland and, after sailing the Irish Sea, the North Sea, the Atlantic, and Mediterranean, she studied at a university in Hawaii. She is currently living in Montana and works as the accountant for an HOA.
Norman shares, “Young Gwen Burney whimsically conjures things and heals people. Her mother worries she’ll attract the wrong kind of attention. Eventually the press notice Gwen’s ‘talent,’ forcing her mother to act, then disappear from her life. Eight years on, archeologist Dr. Burney is leaving Olympic National Forest with her students and dog when two armed men attack her. Gwen fears they will kill her dog and turns back to the forest.
“Minutes later, Commander Ian Loudoun and his cousin are on that stretch of road when a dog races out of the woods. Ian stops to investigate, follows the dog into the wood, and discovers an injured Gwen.
“A phone call from Scotland.
“Gwen is told her mother has been shot and is near death. Yes, Gwen is distressed, confused, angry. Ian fears for her. He’s seen what she does when under stress and suspects she is more than she seems. He pushes her to face her past. Childhood nightmares emerge. Older now, she discovers that what she had believed was her mother’s betrayal was something else, self-sacrifice born of love. Then Ian discovers he’s fallen in love with Gwen Burney.”
Published by Fulton Books, pd Norman’s book is an enthralling journey that will leave readers in suspense as Gwen and Ian work together to solve the mysteries around her mother’s attacker and her unique gifts. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Grey Heart” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers, staying with them long after its thrilling conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Grey Heart” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
