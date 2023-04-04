Author Les E. Pierce, A.T.G.’s New Book, “How Santa Did Historically Change Christmas: Book 2 of a 3 Book Series,” Offers a Fresh and Joyful Christmas Tale
Recent release “How Santa Did Historically Change Christmas: Book 2 of a 3 Book Series,” from Covenant Books author Les E. Pierce, A.T.G., is a unique Christmas story that shares how Santa tackles the increasing challenges of his job.
Grand Ridge, FL, April 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Les E. Pierce, A.T.G. has completed his new book, “How Santa Did Historically Change Christmas: Book 2 of a 3 Book Series”: a delightful holiday tale that shares how Santa’s brother helps him to create innovative new plans for the requirements of Christmas.
Santa is aging. The world population has seen fast growth. Mrs. Claus is very concerned. According to Sandy, Santa’s brother who lives in the South Pole region, new Christmas plans are a must.
Author Les E. Pierce, A.T.G. resides in Grand Ridge, Florida. He is a member of the National Library of Poetry. He received the Editor’s Choice Award in 2004 for his work, “My Lil Darling Elly.” He also received an Outstanding Achievement Award for “Tracing the Infinite.” He is also a part of the New York State Inventors Association, where he is known for his prolific prototypes and creative choices.
Les E. Pierce, A.T.G. received the “Santa of the Year” Award and is an all-natural USA National Mall Santa professional. He is also the founder of “Foot of Cross Free Bible Missions.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Les E. Pierce, A.T.G.’s new book tells the story of how Santa’s brother helps him coordinate plans to ensure a successful Christmas.
Readers can purchase “How Santa Did Historically Change Christmas: Book 2 of a 3 Book Series” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
