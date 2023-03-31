Cyndy L. Brown Chosen as a VIP Member for Spring 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Cabot, AR, March 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cyndy L. Brown of Cabot, Arkansas was selected as a VIP Member for spring 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of transportation.
About Cyndy L. Brown
With over 35 years’ experience, Cyndy L. Brown is a truck driver with Kottke Trucking, located in Buffalo Lake, Minnesota. Cyndy is responsible for delivering refrigerated foods. Kottke Trucking delivers world-class logistics services and provides dependable customer service using a team that emits integrity and excellence. It has been an eminent presence in the transportation industry for over eight decades.
Before working at Kottke Trucking, Cyndy worked in the oil field industry, providing heavy haul equipment and transportation services. She has a class A CDL with tanker and double endorsement, she is safe land and safe gulf certified, MSHA certified, and OSHA certified for all heavy equipment. Cyndy is also a capable automotive mechanic, an experienced heavy equipment operator and has won numerous awards for safety and appreciation.
Cyndy is a mother of two children, Rachel Tinsley and Amber Douglas, and a grandmother to three. She says her favorite things are children and animals. In addition to her biological children, she has many others she has “adopted” and mentored along the way. In her spare time, she enjoys taking road trips on her motorcycle, music, tinkering, and family activities.
Cyndy is grateful for her job as she explains, “It gives me the ability to help others along the way such as feeding someone or financing a need or donating to a food bank.”
For further information, contact www.kottke-trucking.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
About Cyndy L. Brown
With over 35 years’ experience, Cyndy L. Brown is a truck driver with Kottke Trucking, located in Buffalo Lake, Minnesota. Cyndy is responsible for delivering refrigerated foods. Kottke Trucking delivers world-class logistics services and provides dependable customer service using a team that emits integrity and excellence. It has been an eminent presence in the transportation industry for over eight decades.
Before working at Kottke Trucking, Cyndy worked in the oil field industry, providing heavy haul equipment and transportation services. She has a class A CDL with tanker and double endorsement, she is safe land and safe gulf certified, MSHA certified, and OSHA certified for all heavy equipment. Cyndy is also a capable automotive mechanic, an experienced heavy equipment operator and has won numerous awards for safety and appreciation.
Cyndy is a mother of two children, Rachel Tinsley and Amber Douglas, and a grandmother to three. She says her favorite things are children and animals. In addition to her biological children, she has many others she has “adopted” and mentored along the way. In her spare time, she enjoys taking road trips on her motorcycle, music, tinkering, and family activities.
Cyndy is grateful for her job as she explains, “It gives me the ability to help others along the way such as feeding someone or financing a need or donating to a food bank.”
For further information, contact www.kottke-trucking.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)Contact
Geri Shumer
516-365-3222
www.powerwoe.com
Ellen Gold
Geri Shumer
516-365-3222
www.powerwoe.com
Ellen Gold
Categories