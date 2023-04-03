a1qa hits Top Software Testing Companies List by GoodFirms
One more time, a1qa received international recognition from GoodFirms – an international rating platform.
Lakewood, CO, April 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- GoodFirms’ experts continue acknowledging a1qa ― a software testing company ― as a reliable name in the QA sphere. This time, they included a1qa in the Top Software Testing Companies list.
GoodFirms is a research and review association that reveals the best services, top-notch software products, and leading IT organizations across the globe. GoodFirms’ ratings help businesses find reliable partners to meet specific needs.
In 2023, a1qa vaulted into the Top Software Testing Companies list.
“Businesses keep adapting their strategies to grow, stay ahead of the curve, and reach long-term objectives.
"By being one of the keys to strategic transformations, novel technologies help fulfill unmet customer needs and generate economic value.
"However, it is challenging for many enterprises to implement them successfully. Independent software testing can ease this process by ensuring proper operation of IT products and enhancing confidence in reaching set milestones,” Alina Karachun, Account director at a1qa, shared her view.
About a1qa
With over 20 years in the SQA business, a1qa has served 800+ global clients, including companies from the F500 list. 1,100+ QA experts support customers in smoothly passing through digital transformation programs while increasing revenue, decreasing QA costs, and boosting CX. a1qa’s quality management system is certified according to ISO 9001:2015.
Contact:
United Kingdom:
3d Floor, 5-8 Dysart Street, Moorgate House, London, EC2A 2BX
+44 204 525 7620
United States:
3900 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Suite 485 Lakewood, CO 80235
+1 720 207 5122
start@a1qa.com
Check out more information about a1qa on the website https://www.a1qa.com/.
