New Book from Publish Your Purpose Press by Lisa and Jesse Ferrell
Las Vegas, NV, April 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- New Book Release by Lisa and Jesse Ferrell from Publish Your Purpose
Every decision you make related to the important relationships in your life is an opportunity to build deeper trust, understanding, and respect. When the people you connect with feel that you care about them and appreciate them, the bonds you create have the potential to become unbreakable. In this illuminating book, professional life coaches Jesse and Lisa Ferrell reveal the key ingredients to build – or restore – healthy and fulfilling relationships. They describe the life-changing self-care practices that spark joy and cultivate resiliency, and explore the concepts of turning crisis into abundance, living your life by design, and the Umuntu factor, the power of community.
The authors unveil five guiding principles for work and relationships, a wealth of self-assessment tools, and action steps that serve as a roadmap for success in your career and personal life. We are all blessed with some type of talent, and tapping into your purpose and your gifts opens the door to an awesome life and accomplishing greatness. You have the power to manage your emotions, enjoy a more vibrant energy, and connect more deeply with the people in your life.
Building upon Jesse Ferrell’s first book, How You Leave Them Feeling: Your Ultimate Key to Personal & Professional Success, the authors share the insights gleaned from more than twenty years of inspirational speaking engagements and personal and professional coaching sessions. Start today to gain value in your life…by leaving everyone you meet and everything you touch better than you found them.
Get your copy of How You Leave Them Feeling: Your Foundation For Inspiring Love and Relationships at your favorite place to buy books.
Lisa Ferrell is a JessTalk Speaking & Coaching Firm partner, master success coach and strategist. She also runs LisaListen, a JessTalk Speaking & Coaching Firm division that primarily focuses on helping women improve the quality of their lives globally. She has thirty-five years of broadcast television, radio, and outdoor sales and marketing advertising experience.
As an expert in helping others, Lisa pulls together the critical parts of sales and marketing that will ensure women get noticed. She helps clients discover their core values, identify their goals, and assist with behavior change, resources, and education to help them attain the vision they desire for their lives.
Since the inception of JessTalk Speaking & Coaching Firm in 2001, Jesse has served top executives and professionals in the entertainment industry for more than twenty-one years, including many that have risen through multiple senior-level positions since they enrolled in JessTalk. He takes great pleasure in creating partnerships with professionals and facilitating communication and leadership development workshops with them and their teams.
JessTalk Speaking & Coaching Firm has found enormous life-changing value in serving clients such as Decode Digital Marketing & Advertising, Robert Lee & Associates, Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC), Apple Computers, MGM Resorts International, Encore & Wynn Las Vegas, Canada Scaffold, University of Nevada Las Vegas, Liberty Tax International and Domestic, US Ecology, Real Time Networks, Encore located in Port Coquitlam BC, Canada and Wynn Las Vegas, as well as countless domestic and international businesses.
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose visit our website.
Every decision you make related to the important relationships in your life is an opportunity to build deeper trust, understanding, and respect. When the people you connect with feel that you care about them and appreciate them, the bonds you create have the potential to become unbreakable. In this illuminating book, professional life coaches Jesse and Lisa Ferrell reveal the key ingredients to build – or restore – healthy and fulfilling relationships. They describe the life-changing self-care practices that spark joy and cultivate resiliency, and explore the concepts of turning crisis into abundance, living your life by design, and the Umuntu factor, the power of community.
The authors unveil five guiding principles for work and relationships, a wealth of self-assessment tools, and action steps that serve as a roadmap for success in your career and personal life. We are all blessed with some type of talent, and tapping into your purpose and your gifts opens the door to an awesome life and accomplishing greatness. You have the power to manage your emotions, enjoy a more vibrant energy, and connect more deeply with the people in your life.
Building upon Jesse Ferrell’s first book, How You Leave Them Feeling: Your Ultimate Key to Personal & Professional Success, the authors share the insights gleaned from more than twenty years of inspirational speaking engagements and personal and professional coaching sessions. Start today to gain value in your life…by leaving everyone you meet and everything you touch better than you found them.
Get your copy of How You Leave Them Feeling: Your Foundation For Inspiring Love and Relationships at your favorite place to buy books.
Lisa Ferrell is a JessTalk Speaking & Coaching Firm partner, master success coach and strategist. She also runs LisaListen, a JessTalk Speaking & Coaching Firm division that primarily focuses on helping women improve the quality of their lives globally. She has thirty-five years of broadcast television, radio, and outdoor sales and marketing advertising experience.
As an expert in helping others, Lisa pulls together the critical parts of sales and marketing that will ensure women get noticed. She helps clients discover their core values, identify their goals, and assist with behavior change, resources, and education to help them attain the vision they desire for their lives.
Since the inception of JessTalk Speaking & Coaching Firm in 2001, Jesse has served top executives and professionals in the entertainment industry for more than twenty-one years, including many that have risen through multiple senior-level positions since they enrolled in JessTalk. He takes great pleasure in creating partnerships with professionals and facilitating communication and leadership development workshops with them and their teams.
JessTalk Speaking & Coaching Firm has found enormous life-changing value in serving clients such as Decode Digital Marketing & Advertising, Robert Lee & Associates, Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC), Apple Computers, MGM Resorts International, Encore & Wynn Las Vegas, Canada Scaffold, University of Nevada Las Vegas, Liberty Tax International and Domestic, US Ecology, Real Time Networks, Encore located in Port Coquitlam BC, Canada and Wynn Las Vegas, as well as countless domestic and international businesses.
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose visit our website.
Contact
Publish Your PurposeContact
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
Categories