Revival Pours Out Through Oklahoma City's Freedom Fellowship Church in a Wave of Baptisms
The waters of baptism have become a place of unprecedented transformation and miracle encounters at Freedom Fellowship Church in Oklahoma City through Ren Schuffman Ministries. This outpouring of the Holy Spirit is a multi-month movement that is sweeping through the city and setting people free with God's miraculous power.
Oklahoma City, OK, April 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Each Sunday evening, hundreds gather from near and far to immerse themselves in the waters of baptism. As they emerge, they share their powerful testimonies of physical healing, addictions overcome, deliverance from demonic strongholds, and being set free from fear and lifelong traumas. Many are so overwhelmed by the presence of the Holy Spirit that they are unable to stand up to leave the water.
Ren Schuffman, the Lead pastor, describes it as "an incredible move of God that is changing lives forever. We have seen many healed and watched them walk out of the water whole. We are adding more baptism tanks as we just can't baptize all the people in one night because of the radical encounter people are having in the water. They can't dunk and dash, this is a holy moment for them and us."
The services have become so impactful that they now extend past midnight. The outpouring of the Holy Spirit is undeniable, with many experiencing the fire of God promised in Matthew 3:11. As they emerge from the water, many speak in tongues and prophesy, just like in Acts 19.
If you want to be a part of this transformational move of God, contact Freedom Fellowship Church at freedomfellowshipokc@gmail.com or https://www.ffc.church/contact-us to add your name to the list of those wishing to be baptized. Visit their website at www.ffc.church for more information.
Contact Information:
Freedom Fellowship Church
Email: freedomfellowshipokc@gmail.com
Phone: 405-494-0008
Website: www.ffc.church
Ren Schuffman, the Lead pastor, describes it as "an incredible move of God that is changing lives forever. We have seen many healed and watched them walk out of the water whole. We are adding more baptism tanks as we just can't baptize all the people in one night because of the radical encounter people are having in the water. They can't dunk and dash, this is a holy moment for them and us."
The services have become so impactful that they now extend past midnight. The outpouring of the Holy Spirit is undeniable, with many experiencing the fire of God promised in Matthew 3:11. As they emerge from the water, many speak in tongues and prophesy, just like in Acts 19.
If you want to be a part of this transformational move of God, contact Freedom Fellowship Church at freedomfellowshipokc@gmail.com or https://www.ffc.church/contact-us to add your name to the list of those wishing to be baptized. Visit their website at www.ffc.church for more information.
Contact Information:
Freedom Fellowship Church
Email: freedomfellowshipokc@gmail.com
Phone: 405-494-0008
Website: www.ffc.church
Contact
Freedom Fellowship ChurchContact
Ren Schuffman
405-494-0008
http://www.ffc.church
Ren Schuffman
405-494-0008
http://www.ffc.church
Categories