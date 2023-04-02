Systweak Software Launches "Photos Manager" for Android Users
The application organizes all stored images in a few taps and swipes.
Jaipur, India, April 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Systweak Software is a leading software development company that offers a wide range of innovative solutions for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android. The organization has recently launched a photo organizer app for Android users. With the application, you can take full control of your photo library and transform it into a well-organized and easy-to-browse collection that you can enjoy for years to come.
“At Systweak, we believe that everyone should be able to view their photo collection without any hassle of searching through endless folders. Our Android photo organizer aims to free you from the tedious task of photo management so you can focus on what's important - creating and reliving memories,” said Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO, Founder, Systweak Software.
Here’re some features of Photos Manager:
● Move photos or albums from one folder to another.
● Create shiny folders to keep your images organized.
● Multiple modes to view photographs.
● Ability to rename and remove photo albums.
● Supports file formats such as JPEG, PNG, Panoramic images, etc.
● Highly compatible with different kinds of SD Cards.
● Remove duplicate images to declutter & organize the collection.
● Share your favorite photos via Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, etc.
“Gone are the days of endlessly scrolling through thousands of photos to find the one you're looking for. We’re thrilled to announce a dedicated application that makes photo organization simple and efficient. With this new app, users will take their first step towards creating a beautiful, organized, and shareable photo library in a few taps,” added, Mr. Praveen Khanna, Vice President, Systweak Software.
Visit the official Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.systweak.photos_manager_slidebox
About the Company: Systweak Software is an innovative & customer-centric company that strives to provide users with the best software solutions to meet their digital needs. With more than two decades of experience, Systweak has established itself as a reliable and trusted brand in the software industry, serving millions of customers worldwide. The company has been featured by "Mirror Review" and listed under the "Fastest growing companies of 2020." Systweak's products are often reviewed & ranked by the largest publishers of print & digital media like “TechRadar” and “SafetyDetectives.” The organization has a huge user base in North America followed by several countries in Europe and Asia.
Contact
Systweak Software
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
http://www.systweak.com
