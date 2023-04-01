The Pendleton Law Team Celebrates 12 Year Anniversary Being Named 2023 Top Workplace Third Year in a Row
Richmond, VA, April 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Pendleton Law Team is celebrating their twelfth year in business this year and are being awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 Honor by the Richmond Times-Dispatch for the third year in a row.
The list is solely based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner, Energage, LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.
Managing Partner, Christina Pendleton stated, “We are thrilled to be named a Top Workplace once again! We value our team’s honest feedback in the survey to continually improve our workplace and celebrate what we are doing right. In the last three years our law firm has more than doubled in size. We could not continue to serve our clients without our dedicated team members, talented attorneys, and steadfast leadership team. We appreciate our employees for all they do for our clients and one another.”
“Earning at Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces does this and it pays dividends.”
The Pendleton Law Team is a woman-owned, minority-owned family business offering legal services for people in communities across the Commonwealth of Virginia. With offices in Richmond, Petersburg, and Norfolk, the Pendleton Law Team continues to grow their team and footprint across Virginia to better serve clients. Specializing in mass torts and personal injury cases including car accidents, truck accidents, premises, physical assault, and sexual assault, the Pendleton Law Team provides clients with a high level of customer service through personal attention and extraordinary results and live up to the Heavy Hitters® brand.
To learn more, visit www.virginiasinjurylawyers.com.
Maureen Rayford
804-250-5050
www.virginiasinjurylawyers.com
