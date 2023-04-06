LX Calypso’s New Book, "Angel Fall," is a Captivating Tale of Three Deacons Who Find Themselves Tasked with Overcoming a Series of Challenges & Their Own Hidden Desires
New York, NY, April 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author LX Calypso, a freshman in college majoring in biology, has completed his most recent book, “Angel Fall”: a gripping story of three deacons who are conscripted into a game of trials in which the outcome will dictate the fate of the world and humanity.
“Raised in an era where war is custom, three newly recruited deacons find themselves embroidered in a chess game whose players are unknown,” writes Calypso. “Sides will be offered, yet none will be taken. Lies will be told, yet none will be believed. As the trio battles through trials and missions’ alike secrets and mysteries will be revealed that change the world around them. Three is the number of completion, but will this trio complete their goals? Or will the chains of war that encompass them enslave them to their dark desires?”
Published by Fulton Books, LX Calypso’s book was inspired by the author’s desires to expand the misinterpretations and mysteries of the Bible, connect readers with characters from biblical times, and increase the number of characters in fiction that people of color can either identify with or relate to. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Angel Fall” will leave readers spellbound and on the edge of their seats right up until the stirring conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Angel Fall” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
