Michael Roger Reese’s Newly Released "Randy the Raccoon" is an Enjoyable Journey of Learning the Importance of Listening to One’s Parents
“Randy the Raccoon,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Roger Reese, is a delightful, lyrical work that will have readers racing to see what becomes of Randy and Ralphie when they stray too far from the family tree.
Scappoose, OR, April 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Randy the Raccoon”: a vibrant poetic work with heart. “Randy the Raccoon” is the creation of published author Michael Roger Reese, a talented singer who has performed internationally.
Reese shares, “Randy and Ralphie are a pair of raccoon kits headed for trouble. Their mother left them at home alone with explicit instructions to play quietly by the base of their giant pine tree and not to go wandering off into the forest. Because they were alone, they were very vulnerable to getting lost or hurt.
“She had to gather more food every day for a pair of coon cubs that were growing like weeds. If they went foraging for food with her, she constantly had to corral their eager feet and curious natures.
“After leaving some toothsome tidbits, she silently slipped away into the grey morning mist.
“Once part of the special goodies had curbed their hunger, Randy and Ralphie started playing King of the Mountain on fallen timbers around their tree. They decided it was too hot to play in the bright morning sun, and they were still hungry.
“Mommy must have lost the way to come back home with more food. They had to go find her because it was obvious that she must need their help. Maybe there were too many goodies to carry home alone. Thus, the mighty adventure began.
“Heading out from the safe area around their nest, the two beady-eyed masked bandits start the very first solo journey into the flowering meadow in search of their mom. In the distance, they hear a gurgling stream that must be explored.
“Footprints in the sand lead them in the direction of the vast meadow where they smell some enticing ripe berries.
“While picking juicy blackberries, huckleberries, and wild strawberries, they meet a very friendly bear cub who joins them in their fruit harvesting.
“Leaving their new friend, the two little rascals continue searching until the shadows grow long.
“Thwarted in their mission to find Mommy, Randy and Ralphie return to the tree and strike up a conversation with the Great Horned Owl who lives in a nest two trees away from their home.
“Mother returns with food and wisdom for two wayward raccoons.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Roger Reese’s new book features engaging artwork created by Stephanie Lebal.
Pairing Reese’s charming lyrics with Lebal’s engaging imagery, readers will be delighted to discover a narrative that can be enjoyed by the whole family.
Consumers can purchase “Randy the Raccoon” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Randy the Raccoon,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
