Roger Boniche’s Newly Released "Rogerland: A Guide for Humanity" is a Heartfelt Call to Action to Improve Society and Heal the World
“Rogerland: A Guide for Humanity,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Roger Boniche, is an uplifting message of hope as we collectively face the myriad challenges threatening our societal and natural institutions.
Stuart, FL, April 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Rogerland: A Guide for Humanity”: a potent reminder of the need to be proactive in caring for the world around us. “Rogerland: A Guide for Humanity” is the creation of published author Roger Boniche, a retired orthodontist with a passion for God’s creation and travel.
Boniche shares, “God, humans, and Mother Earth are some topics discussed in Rogerland with the vision of a wiser and illuminated tomorrow—think help book for the world.
“The planet is in need of some TLC (tender love and care). Rogerland is a wonderful guidebook to help fix the turmoil faced by present day societies. Still the book is not looking to just help humans, instead it aims to recover the well-being of all animalia kingdom, plantae kingdom, and Mother Earth herself.
“If you often wonder, Could there be a better way to live? I feel humanity took a wrong turn somewhere back in history, or I wish the world offered a perfected and optimist social structure as an option, then this book might be for you. These are thoughts the author had at times and decided to take action, putting his pen to paper to make a difference.
“If you would like to see a brighter future for all of humanity and do some research to get creative ideas, this book would be a fantastic starting point. Rogerland is jam-packed with what is the solution to so many of humanity’s present and future dilemmas.
“Rogerland the book is just a stepping stone to what could be a worldwide movement. The author would like to challenge the readers to get excited about changing the world, not for personal glory, but instead for the enlightenment of all humans and the well-being of planet earth.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Roger Boniche’s new book offers a thought-provoking discussion from the author’s personal observations and experiences.
Boniche shares in hope of encouraging upcoming generations in their pursuit of a better, more promising tomorrow.
Consumers can purchase “Rogerland: A Guide for Humanity” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Rogerland: A Guide for Humanity,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
