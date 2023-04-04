Dr. Sloan’s Newly Released "Giraffe Book" is a Fresh Story Presentation of an ABC Series
"Giraffe Book," from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Sloan, is a delightful balance of early to mid reading skills with fun animal facts, this book examines the creation and unique design of animals while encouraging compassion and humor and a gentle message of connection to all of creation.
Elkhart, IN, April 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Giraffe Book”: a lighthearted reading experience for all ages. “Giraffe Book” is the creation of published author Dr. Sloan.
Dr. Sloan shares, “Giraffe Book is the first in a three-part series; Giraffe Book, Porcupine Book and Yak Book. Captivating creative minds of all ages, this book answers some of those questions about animals that have not yet been answered in a fun and imaginative way. Utilizing the alphabet as a guide to encourage imagination, the readers will be inspired by the joy found in Creator’s mind as each animal is so uniquely designed. Curiosity, laughter, patience, and kindness blended to make this a very simple treasure of exploration. You will discover that with all that Creator makes, there are no mistakes.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Sloan’s new book features engaging artwork crafted by Karmene Klavins-Pruzinskis Hassell.
Dr. Sloan offers readers a fun and beautifully illustrated opportunity to learn about animals and the wonder of the earth within the first part of this delightful trilogy.
Consumers can purchase “Giraffe Book” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Giraffe Book,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
