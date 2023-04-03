New Release from HGBM Author, Rebecca Whited
Springfield, OH, April 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Now Available for Pre-Order. The Story I Tell by Rebecca Whited.
Jump into the Biblical world & hear from some well-known characters as well as unknown characters from scripture as they share their testimonies in this Biblical fiction. See how everyone has many testimonies to share, even the most obscure. Discover your own testimonies as you work through thought provoking questions in the workbook section. Finally, join the Broken Messenger Ministry team & allow your testimony to be an encouragement to people on a national level.
Rebecca Whited is a broken child of God who continues to move forward in her walk with Christ. A lot has stayed the same since her last book. She’s still active in her church life, and work life, but is now a mother to an official teen. Her life schedule is pretty full between running her daughter to all her events, helping with church events. She’s excited to see the path that God is taking her on as she’s beginning a new role of teaching and bringing messages to the ladies. Rebecca is also looking forward to working with her readers to compile testimonies for her next book, called “The Story You Tell.”
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational! Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
Contact
Rebecca Benston
937-925-0387
www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com
